AAP Holds 'Walk for Kejriwal' Walkathon in Protest against Arrest of Delhi CM

The walkathon in protest against the arrest of the AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal, was organised in Delhi's CR Park. The party supporters appeared carrying flags with the Delhi CM's photo and the slogan 'Jail ka jawab vote se'.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday held a walkathon named 'Walk for Kejriwal' in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The campaign-cum walkathon was organised in Delhi's CR Park. AAP supporters were seen carrying flags with Kejriwal's photo with the 'Jail ka jawab vote se' slogan.

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi told ANI, "The people of Delhi have come here to support Arvind Kejriwal. BJP thought if they put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, AAP would not be able to conduct the election campaigns. But, the people of Delhi are campaigning for Arvind Kejriwal." Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who also took part, said that PM Narendra Modi is very nervous.

"We are running a campaign in Delhi called 'Jail ka jawaab vote se' against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Our youth wing our Lok Sabha candidates from South Delhi and New Delhi have organised a walkathon. PM Narendra Modi is very nervous. The way he has changed his stance in his election rallies makes it clear that even he believes that the opposition is coming to power," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "We have installed a washing machine here, and if you put any corrupt politician in this machine, he comes out clean." The Delhi Chief Minister has been lodged in Tihar Jail since April 1, following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

Earlier on April 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and said that he did not cooperate with the central agency despite multiple summons issued to him. The ED said that the agency has been able to recover key evidence that directly reveals the role of Kejriwal in processes and activities relating to the proceeds of crime.

Kejriwal had approached the top court challenging his arrest by ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case. The apex court had earlier asked the Central Agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea.

