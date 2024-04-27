Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Sunita Kejriwal Holds Maiden Roadshow in Delhi

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate on Saturday evening.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "sher" (lion) and nobody can break him, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal as she held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate on Saturday evening. Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands.

She said the Delhi chief minister was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics. "We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy," Sunita Kejriwal said. With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife will spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders.

Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.

