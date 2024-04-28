'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se...'; AAP Claims EC Banned Party's LS Poll Campaign Song

Senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atishi claimed that the Election Commission banned their party campaign song, which was reflecting the ruling party and investigation agencies in a bad light. She further said that the song did not mention the Bharatiya Janata Party or had no intention to violate the Model Code of Conduct.

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday claimed the Election Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on the party's Lok Sabha campaign song, 'Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', stating that it shows the ruling BJP and central investigation agencies in a bad light.

There was no immediate response from the poll panel to the AAP's claim. Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said, "It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban on a party's campaign song." According to the EC, she said, the song shows the ruling party and investigation agencies in a bad light.

"The song does not mention the BJP and does not violate the Model Code of Conduct. It includes factual videos and incidents," she added. Atishi, who is also a Delhi government minister, accused the EC of not acting on poll code violations committed by the BJP. "If the BJP does dictatorship, it is right. But if someone talks about it, that is wrong. This shows that democracy is in danger. I want to urge the EC to act on the (poll code) violations committed by the BJP and not stop campaigns of opposition parties," she said.

The AAP's over two-minute campaign song has been penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey. The song was released at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

