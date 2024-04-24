5 More Indian Fishermen Repatriated to India from Sri Lanka

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Five Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lanka Navy for allegedly fishing in the country's waters have been repatriated to India. The issue is contentious, with Sri Lankan Navy personnel firing at and seizing Indian fishermen in alleged illegal entry incidents.

Five Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lanka Navy for allegedly fishing in the country's waters have been repatriated to India. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in a post on X that they will reach India later this evening.

Colombo: Five Indian fishermen who were detained by the Sri Lanka Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters were on Wednesday repatriated to India.

"Five Indian fishermen have been safely repatriated from Sri Lanka and will reach India later this evening," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in a post on X. Earlier this month, 19 Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lanka Navy were repatriated to India, the Indian High Commission said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Navy has so far held 23 Indian trawlers and 178 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters thus far in 2024, and handed them over to authorities for legal action, the Sri Lankan Navy late last month confirmed in a statement.

On April 3, as many as 19 Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lanka Navy were repatriated to India after being released by authorities here.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters. In 2023, the island nation's Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.