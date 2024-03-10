3 Children of A Family Drown While Bathing in Pond; CM Stalin Announces Ex Gratia

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia for three children who drowned in a pond

Three children of a family drowned while they bathing in a pond near Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex gratia of Rs three lakh.

Thoothukudi/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Three children from Perurani village near Thoothukudi drowned and died on Saturday, while their relatives went to bathe in a pond located in Perurani, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that a probe is underway. "Lakshmanan and Meena are a couple from Perurani village near Thoothukudi. They had two daughters named Sandhiya (age 13) and Krishnaveni (age 10) and a son named Esakki Raja (age 7). On Saturday March 9 evening, which is a school holiday, the three children went to bath in a pond located in the village with their relatives," the senior police official added.

The police official added, "While bathing in the pond, these three children went to the deep part of the pond without the knowledge of their relatives and drowned in the pond and died."

He added that the police reached the spot on receiving information. "We pulled out the three bodies from the tank and took them to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem," the official added.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the demise of the children and ordered to provide relief funds. The Chief Minister ordered the Thoothukudi district authorities to pay Rs three lakh rupees as ex gratia from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund to the parents of the children who died.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.