3 Children of A Family Drown While Bathing in Pond; CM Stalin Announces Ex Gratia

Thoothukudi/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Three children from Perurani village near Thoothukudi drowned and died on Saturday, while their relatives went to bathe in a pond located in Perurani, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that a probe is underway. "Lakshmanan and Meena are a couple from Perurani village near Thoothukudi. They had two daughters named Sandhiya (age 13) and Krishnaveni (age 10) and a son named Esakki Raja (age 7). On Saturday March 9 evening, which is a school holiday, the three children went to bath in a pond located in the village with their relatives," the senior police official added.

The police official added, "While bathing in the pond, these three children went to the deep part of the pond without the knowledge of their relatives and drowned in the pond and died."

He added that the police reached the spot on receiving information. "We pulled out the three bodies from the tank and took them to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem," the official added.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the demise of the children and ordered to provide relief funds. The Chief Minister ordered the Thoothukudi district authorities to pay Rs three lakh rupees as ex gratia from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund to the parents of the children who died.