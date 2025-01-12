ETV Bharat / bharat

28 Regional Political Parties Received Over Rs 216 Crore In Donations During FY 2022-23: ADR

Hyderabad: Twenty-eight regional political parties in India received donations worth Rs 216.765 cr, from 2119 donations during Financial Year 2022-23 with former Telangana Chief Minister KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leading with Rs 154.03 Crore in donations, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), has said.

The ADR report focuses on donations declared by regional political parties, during the Financial Year 2022-23, as submitted by the parties to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Out of the 35 of 57 regional parties analyzed by the ADR, only 18 had submitted their donations reports to the ECI in the stipulated time period while 17 other regional parties had delayed their submission by a minimum of 2 days to 164 days.

Donations To Regional Parties During FY 2022-23

According to the ADR, under Section 29C (1) of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, political parties are required to prepare a report providing details of contributions in excess of Rs 20,000 from any person in a particular financial year to avail 100% tax exemption. However, in FY 2022-23, we see that four regional parties (DMK, MNS, AIMIM and AD(Soneylal)) have also provided details of donations received below Rs 20,000 in their contribution reports, the report said.

The total amount of donations declared by 28 regional parties analysed by the ADR, including both above and below Rs 20,000, was Rs 216.765 cr, from 2119 donations. No donations have been declared by NPF, BJD, DMDK, GFP, SDF, INLD and JKNC for FY 2022-23, it added.

As per the ADR report, BRS leads with Rs 154.03 cr from 47 donations followed by YSR-Congress which has declared receiving Rs 16.003 cr from 5 donations. TDP declared receiving Rs 11.9239 cr that is the third highest amongst all regional parties. DMK and CPI have declared total donations Rs 7.2228 cr and Rs 7.132 cr, respectively as per the ADR report.

Significantly, 90.56% or Rs 196.3117 cr of the total donations received by regional parties have been received solely by top 5 regional parties.