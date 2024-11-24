Jharkhand: 43 out of Total 81 Winning Candidates Disclosed Criminal Cases in Affidavits, Says Report

Ranchi: In the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections, out of the total 81 newly elected MLAs, 43 have criminal cases registered against them, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The criminal cases include murder, attempt to murder, rape, and assault, which they themselves submitted in their affidavits to the Election Commission.

Two winning candidates have disclosed cases related to murder under IPC Section 302 against themselves. Another 19 winning candidates have declared cases related to attempts to murder under IPC Section 307 and BNS Section 109 against themselves.

About 5 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of these five candidates, one candidate has declared charges related to rape under IPC Section 376.

The report said that nearly 12 (35 per cent) out of 34 winning candidates of JMM, 13 (62 per cent) out of 21 winning candidates of BJP, 8 (53 per cent) out of 15 winning candidates of Congress and (4 per cent) out of 4 winning candidates of RJD disclosed criminals cases booked against them in affidavits.

Also, 9 (26 per cent) out of 34 winning candidates of JMM, 11 (52 per cent) out of 21 winning candidates of BJP, 6 (40 per cent) out of 15 winning candidates of Congress and 4 (100 per cent) out of 4 winning candidates of RJD have declared serious criminal cases registered against themselves in their affidavits.