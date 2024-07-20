ETV Bharat / bharat

ADR Report: BRS Tops Regional Parties' Financials With Rs 737.67 Crore, Followed by TMC and DMK

Regional political parties income for the financial year 2022-2023: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) tops the list with Rs 737.67 crore according to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) report ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released a comprehensive report on the financial status of regional political parties in India for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leads the pack with an impressive income of Rs 737.67 crore, accounting for 42.38% of the total reported income among the 39 parties analysed. Following BRS are the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with Rs 333.45 crore (19.16%) and the DMK with Rs 214.35 crore (12.32%).

In terms of expenditure, TMC takes the lead with a substantial Rs 181.18 crore. The YSR Congress Party is next with Rs 79.32 crore, followed by BRS with Rs 57.47 crore, DMK with Rs 52.62 crore, and the Samajwadi Party with Rs 31.41 crore. The total income reported by the 39 parties stands at Rs 1,740.48 crore.

Despite the Election Commission's deadline of October 31, 2023, for the submission of annual audit accounts, only 16 parties met the requirement on time. Additionally, 19 parties reported non-expenditure details, with the highest unspent amount being Rs 680.20 crore.