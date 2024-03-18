2024 LS Polls: BJP Finalises Deal with PMK in Tamil Nadu Ahead of PM Public Meeting

Delhi/Chennai : As part of its fierce southern push, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised its deal with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections, sources said. The PMK, which is a party of Vanniyar community dominant in northern parts of TN, is now expected to take part in the next public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PMK has announced that it has taken a decision to ally with the BJP and its founder Dr S Ramadoss will make a formal announcement on this alliance and seat-sharing in a few days. To a question, PMK general secretary Vadivel Ravanan said that Dr Ramadoss's son Anbumani may also meet PM Modi during the latter's visit to TN on Tuesday to address the Salem public meeting.

The PMK's decision is considered a big boost to the BJP in the present LS polls ahead of which the AIADMK has moved out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Moreover, it is seen as a major setback to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), whose general secretary and former chief minister Palaniswamy has been trying to enter an alliance with the PMK for these parliamentary polls.

The latest alliance between the BJP and the PMK has created a sensation in the Dravidian politics in the southern state. The Vanniyar-centric PMK has considerable influence to decide the winning chances in many parliamentary seats in the State. By attracting the PMK into its fold, the saffron party has made it a difficult task for the AIADMK to put up a strong showing in these elections.