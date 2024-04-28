Delhi: 149 Pc Surge in Cases of Mobile Phone Use While Driving since January

Delhi Traffic Police have reported a 149% increase in prosecutions related to mobile phone usage while driving since January 1, compared to the same period last year. From January 1 to April 15, 15,846 motorists were booked for this offence, indicating a concerning trend requiring stringent measures.

New Delhi: A major surge of nearly 149 per cent in prosecutions related to mobile phone usage while driving in Delhi since January 1, as compared to the corresponding period last year, the traffic police data revealed.

The statistics, shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, indicate a sharp rise in violations of mobile phone usage laws while driving. From January 1 to April 15, a total of 15,846 motorists were booked for this offence, significantly higher than the 6,369 cases reported in 2023, it said.

In recent months, the traffic police have observed a disturbing surge in use of mobile phones while driving. This concerning trend has prompted the unit to undertake stringent measures to ensure the safety of all road users," a senior traffic police officer said.

According to the police, a thorough analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Defence Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh, and Safdarjung Enclave among others, with the most challans issued in 2024 has also been carried out by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic police said that the Delhi Traffic Police is actively engaging in public awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving.

"We urge all members of the public to prioritise safety on the roads by refraining from using mobile phones while driving," the officer said.

