Loading...

Germany rout Czech Republic 10-0 to sail into semis of FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

Germany entered the semi-final of the ongoing FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier on Tuesday.

Germany entered the semi-final of the ongoing FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier on Tuesday. Sonja Zimmermann registered a hattrick while Jette Fleschutz and Charlotte Stapenhorst scored a brace each to guide the team to 10-0 victory.

Ranchi: Sonja Zimmermann recorded a hat-trick while Jette Fleschutz and Charlotte Stapenhorst netted a brace each as Germany routed Czech Republic 10-0 to sail into FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier semifinals, here on Tuesday. Zimmermann sounded the board from a field effort in the 42nd minute and then scored from penalty strokes in the 46th and 52nd minutes to complete her hat-trick.

Fleschutz struck two field goals in the 22nd and 44th minute whereas Charlotte Stapenhorst (19th, 43rd), Nike Lorenz (39th), Pauline Heinz (54th) and Selin Oruz (55th) were the other goal-scorers for the winning side. In a lopsided contest, Germany dominated from the beginning with the action taking place mostly inside the Czech half.

The gulf between the two sides was evident with the world No 5 Germany showing aggressive intent throughout the contest. On their part, the 25th-ranked Czech Republic appeared to be content in sitting back and defending a ploy that did not seem to work. The Germans were all over Czech Republic as they earned as many as 13 penalty corners as against their opponent's nil.

German goalkeeper Nathalie Kubalski stood as a mere spectator for the entire 60 minutes as the Czech forwardline hardly created any chances. The mismatch was noticeable since Czech players lacked the skills to tide over the former two-time world champions and 2004 Olympic gold medallist.

The big victory means Germany are set to top Pool A with seven points from three games and a goal difference of plus 13. In such a scenario, they will take on the second-placed team from Pool B in the semifinals on Thursday. In the second match in Pool A, Japan will play Chile with both the sides in the reckoning for a semifinal berth.

Read More

  1. Spirited India beat NZ 3-1 to keep alive Paris Olympics hopes
  2. FIH defends decision to legalise betting in hockey
  3. Profligate India lose 0-1 to USA in Olympic Qualifiers

TAGGED:

Hockey UpdatesHockey NewsCzech RepublicGermany

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.