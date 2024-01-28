ৰাহত ফাতেহ আলী খানক গৰিহণা চিন্ময়ী শ্ৰীপাদাৰ

চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, ২৮ জানুৱাৰী: পাকিস্তানী কণ্ঠশিল্পী ৰাহত ফাতেহ আলী খানক কটাক্ষ কৰিলে কণ্ঠশিল্পী চিন্ময়ী শ্ৰীপাদাই ৷ দৰাচলতে শেহতীয়াকৈ ৰাহত ফাতেহ আলী খানৰ এটা ভিডিঅ’ ছ’চিয়েল মিডিয়াত ভাইৰেল হৈ পৰিছিল ৷ য’ত দেখা গৈছিল কণ্ঠশিল্পীগৰাকীয়ে নিজৰ বনকৰা যুৱকজনক নিৰ্মমভাৱে প্ৰহাৰ কৰি আছে ৷ এতিয়া এই ভিডিঅ’টোৰ সন্দৰ্ভত কণ্ঠশিল্পী চিন্ময়ী শ্ৰীপাদাই ৰাহত ফাতেহ আলী খানক তীব্ৰ সমালোচনা কৰে ৷
The justification he gives here “The teacher showers love on the student when they do well; and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake.”— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 27, 2024
ৰাহত ফাতেহ আলী খানৰ ভাইৰেল ভিডিঅ’টো নিজৰ এক্স একাউন্টত শ্বেয়াৰ কৰি চিন্ময়ীয়ে লিখিছে, "এনেকুৱা মানুহ কিছুমানে ৰাজহুৱা স্থানত কোমল অন্তৰৰ, সৎ আৰু ভাল মানুহৰ দৰে আচৰণ কৰে ৷ কিন্তু কোনেও হয়তো কেতিয়াও নাভাবিব যে তেওঁলোকে এনে অমানৱীয় আচৰণো কৰিব পাৰিব । যদিহে এনে ব্যক্তিসকলৰ সন্মুখত কেমেৰাৰ অস্তিত্ব থাকিলহেঁতেন- তথাকথিত মহান মানুহবোৰৰ অধিকাংশই উন্মোচিত হ’লহেঁতেন । এইবোৰ আচলতে ভয়ংকৰ ।’’
Some of these people behave like such gentle, soft spoken souls in public, one would never think they’d be capable of such inhumane behaviour.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 27, 2024
ইফালে ভিডিঅ’টো ভাইৰেল হোৱাৰ পাচতে ৰাহত ফালে আলী খানে এই সন্দৰ্ভত স্পষ্টীকৰণ দিয়ে ৷ এটা ভিডিঅ’ শ্বেয়াৰ কৰি ৰাহত ফাতেহ আলী খানে এই ঘটনাক এজন গুৰু আৰু তেওঁৰ শিষ্যৰ মাজত ব্যক্তিগত বিষয় বুলি অভিহিত কৰে । নিজৰ স্থিতি স্পষ্ট কৰি খানে কয় যে এজন মাষ্টৰ আৰু তেওঁৰ ছাত্ৰৰ মাজৰ সম্পৰ্ক এয়া ৷ গতিকে ভাল কাম কৰিলে শিক্ষকে ভাল পায়, আনহাতে বেয়া কাম কৰিলেও শাস্তি দিয়াৰো অধিকাৰ আছে শিক্ষকৰ ৷
‘Holy’ water, the ‘spoiling’ of which begets such violence - Holy water must have chosen not to touch his person then and decided to ‘spoil’ itself by divine will. https://t.co/YRr8w7edsY— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 27, 2024
খানৰ স্পষ্টীকৰণৰ ভিডিঅ’টোৰ সন্দৰ্ভত চিন্ময়ীয়ে আন এটা পোষ্ট শ্বেয়াৰ কৰি কয়, ‘‘ইয়াত তেওঁ দিয়া ন্যায্যতা ‘শিক্ষকে ভাল কাম কৰিলে ছাত্ৰজনৰ ওপৰত প্ৰেমৰ বৰষুণ দিয়ে আৰু ভুল কৰিলে শাস্তিও সমানেই কঠোৰ হয় ।’ গুৰুসকলে নিজৰ পদৰ দ্বাৰা সুৰক্ষিত হয়, তেওঁলোকে যি ধৰ্ম পালন নকৰক কিয় - তেওঁলোকৰ হিংসা, আৱেগিক নিৰ্যাতনৰ পৰা আৰম্ভ কৰি যৌন নিৰ্যাতনলৈকে সকলো তেওঁলোকৰ পদৰ স্বাৰ্থত সহ্য কৰা হয় । গতিকে এয়া বন্ধ হ’ব লাগে ৷’’
