অস্কাৰ বঁটাৰ বাবে শ্ৰেষ্ঠ তথ্যচিত্ৰৰ দৌৰত আগবাঢ়িছে ভাৰতীয় ছবি টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ

চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, ২৩ জানুৱাৰী : মঙলবাৰে একাডেমী অৱ মোচন পিকচাৰ আৰ্টছ এণ্ড ছায়েন্সে উন্মোচন কৰে ৯৬ সংখ্যক অস্কাৰৰ মনোনয়ন । চিলিয়ান মাৰ্ফীৰ শিৰোনামযুক্ত ক্রিষ্টোফাৰ নোলানৰ অপেনহাইমাৰে শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি আৰু পৰিচালককে ধৰি ১৩টা মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰি অস্কাৰৰ দৌৰত আগবাঢ়ি আছে ৷ ২০২৪ চনৰ অস্কাৰৰ কাউণ্টডাউন আনুষ্ঠানিকভাৱে আৰম্ভ হয়, যেতিয়া জেজী বিটজ আৰু জেক কোৱাইডে চেমুৱেল গোল্ডউইন থিয়েটাৰৰ পৰা লাইভত মনোনীতসকলক ঘোষণা কৰে ।
টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ নামৰ ভাৰতীয় ছবিখন মঙলবাৰে ২০২৪ চনৰ একাডেমী বঁটা প্ৰদানৰ শ্ৰেষ্ঠ তথ্যচিত্ৰৰ বাবে মনোনীত হয় । টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ পৰিচালনা কৰিছে দিল্লীত জন্মগ্ৰহণ কৰা নিশা পহুজাই ৷ তেওঁ টৰন্টোত অৱস্থিত এমি বঁটাৰ বাবে মনোনীত চলচ্চিত্ৰ নিৰ্মাতা । ২০২২ চনৰ টৰন্টো আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় চলচ্চিত্ৰ মহোৎসৱত তেওঁ শ্ৰেষ্ঠ কানাডাৰ বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ ছবিৰ এম্প্লিফাই ভইচেছ বঁটা লাভ কৰিছিল ।
অস্কাৰৰ মনোনয়ন ২০২৪
- সহযোগী চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেত্ৰী (Actress in a Supporting Role)
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
- সাজ-পোছাক ডিজাইন (Costume Design)
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- শব্দ (Sound)
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
- মূল স্ক'ৰ (Original Score)
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- অভিযোজিত চিত্ৰনাট্য (Adapted Screenplay)
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- মূল চিত্ৰনাট্য (Original Screenplay)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- লাইভ একচন চুটি ছবি (Live Action Short Film)
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- এনিমেটেড চুটি ছবি (Animated Short Film)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- সহযোগী চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেতা (Actor in a Supporting Role)
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
- মূল গীত (Original Song)
- The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken from Barbie
- It Never Went Away from American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? from Barbie
- তথ্যচিত্ৰ বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ ছবি (Documentary Feature Film)
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- তথ্যচিত্ৰ চুটি ছবি (Documentary Short Film)
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ চলচ্চিত্ৰ (International Feature Film)
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
- এনিমেটেড ফিচাৰ ফিল্ম (Animated Feature Film)
The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Barbie
- মেকআপ আৰু হেয়াৰষ্টাইলিং (Makeup and Hair styling)
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
- প্ৰডাকচন ডিজাইন (Production Design)
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- সম্পাদনা (Film Editing)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- চিত্ৰগ্ৰহণ (Cinematography)
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- ভিজুৱেল এফেক্টচ (Visual Effects)
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেতা (Actor in a Leading Role)
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
- মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেত্ৰী (Actress in a Leading Role)
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
- পৰিচালনা (Directing)
- Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest
- শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি (Best Picture)
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
১০ মাৰ্চত বিয়লি ৪ বজাত অনুষ্ঠিত হ’ব ২০২৪ চনৰ অস্কাৰ বঁটা প্ৰদান অনুষ্ঠান ।
