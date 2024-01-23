অস্কাৰ বঁটাৰ বাবে শ্ৰেষ্ঠ তথ্যচিত্ৰৰ দৌৰত আগবাঢ়িছে ভাৰতীয় ছবি টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ

Oscar Nominations 2024

Oscar Nominations 2024 : ২০২৪ চনৰ অস্কাৰ বঁটাৰ বাবে মনোনয়ন ঘোষণা ৷ চিলিয়ান মাৰ্ফীৰ শিৰোনামযুক্ত ক্রিষ্টোফাৰ নোলানৰ অপেনহাইমাৰে শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি আৰু পৰিচালককে ধৰি ১৩টা মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰি অস্কাৰৰ দৌৰত আগবাঢ়ি আছে ৷

চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, ২৩ জানুৱাৰী : মঙলবাৰে একাডেমী অৱ মোচন পিকচাৰ আৰ্টছ এণ্ড ছায়েন্সে উন্মোচন কৰে ৯৬ সংখ্যক অস্কাৰৰ মনোনয়ন । চিলিয়ান মাৰ্ফীৰ শিৰোনামযুক্ত ক্রিষ্টোফাৰ নোলানৰ অপেনহাইমাৰে শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি আৰু পৰিচালককে ধৰি ১৩টা মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰি অস্কাৰৰ দৌৰত আগবাঢ়ি আছে ৷ ২০২৪ চনৰ অস্কাৰৰ কাউণ্টডাউন আনুষ্ঠানিকভাৱে আৰম্ভ হয়, যেতিয়া জেজী বিটজ আৰু জেক কোৱাইডে চেমুৱেল গোল্ডউইন থিয়েটাৰৰ পৰা লাইভত মনোনীতসকলক ঘোষণা কৰে ।

টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ নামৰ ভাৰতীয় ছবিখন মঙলবাৰে ২০২৪ চনৰ একাডেমী বঁটা প্ৰদানৰ শ্ৰেষ্ঠ তথ্যচিত্ৰৰ বাবে মনোনীত হয় । টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ পৰিচালনা কৰিছে দিল্লীত জন্মগ্ৰহণ কৰা নিশা পহুজাই ৷ তেওঁ টৰন্টোত অৱস্থিত এমি বঁটাৰ বাবে মনোনীত চলচ্চিত্ৰ নিৰ্মাতা । ২০২২ চনৰ টৰন্টো আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় চলচ্চিত্ৰ মহোৎসৱত তেওঁ শ্ৰেষ্ঠ কানাডাৰ বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ ছবিৰ এম্প্লিফাই ভইচেছ বঁটা লাভ কৰিছিল ।

অস্কাৰৰ মনোনয়ন ২০২৪

  • সহযোগী চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেত্ৰী (Actress in a Supporting Role)
  1. Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
  2. Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
  3. America Ferrera – Barbie
  4. Jodie Foster — Nyad
  5. Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
  • সাজ-পোছাক ডিজাইন (Costume Design)
  1. Barbie
  2. Killers of the Flower Moon
  3. Napoleon
  4. Oppenheimer
  5. Poor Things
  • শব্দ (Sound)
  1. The Creator
  2. Maestro
  3. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  4. Oppenheimer
  5. The Zone of Interest
  • মূল স্ক'ৰ (Original Score)
  1. American Fiction
  2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  3. Killers of the Flower Moon
  4. Oppenheimer
  5. Poor Things
  • অভিযোজিত চিত্ৰনাট্য (Adapted Screenplay)
  1. American Fiction
  2. Barbie
  3. Oppenheimer
  4. Poor Things
  5. The Zone of Interest
  • মূল চিত্ৰনাট্য (Original Screenplay)
  1. Anatomy of a Fall
  2. The Holdovers
  3. Maestro
  4. May December
  5. Past Lives
  • লাইভ একচন চুটি ছবি (Live Action Short Film)
  1. The After
  2. Invincible
  3. Night of Fortune
  4. Red, White and Blue
  5. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
  • এনিমেটেড চুটি ছবি (Animated Short Film)
  1. Letter to a Pig
  2. Ninety-Five Senses
  3. Our Uniform
  4. Pachyderme
  5. War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
  • সহযোগী চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেতা (Actor in a Supporting Role)
  1. Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
  2. Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  3. Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
  4. Ryan Gosling — Barbie
  5. Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
  • মূল গীত (Original Song)
  1. The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
  2. I’m Just Ken from Barbie
  3. It Never Went Away from American Symphony
  4. Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
  5. What Was I Made For? from Barbie
  • তথ্যচিত্ৰ বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ ছবি (Documentary Feature Film)
  1. Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  2. The Eternal Memory
  3. Four Daughters
  4. To Kill a Tiger
  5. 20 Days in Mariupol
  • তথ্যচিত্ৰ চুটি ছবি (Documentary Short Film)
  1. The ABCs of Book Banning
  2. The Barber of Little Rock
  3. Island in Between
  4. The Last Repair Shop
  5. Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
  • আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ চলচ্চিত্ৰ (International Feature Film)
  1. Io Capitano (Italy)
  2. Perfect Days (Japan)
  3. Society of the Snow (Spain)
  4. The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
  5. The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
  • এনিমেটেড ফিচাৰ ফিল্ম (Animated Feature Film)

The Boy and the Heron

  1. Elemental
  2. Nimona
  3. Robot Dreams
  4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  5. Barbie
  • মেকআপ আৰু হেয়াৰষ্টাইলিং (Makeup and Hair styling)
  1. Golda
  2. Maestro
  3. Oppenheimer
  4. Poor Things
  5. Society of the Snow
  • প্ৰডাকচন ডিজাইন (Production Design)
  1. Barbie
  2. Killers of the Flower Moon
  3. Napoleon
  4. Oppenheimer
  5. Poor Things
  • সম্পাদনা (Film Editing)
  1. Anatomy of a Fall
  2. The Holdovers
  3. Killers of the Flower Moon
  4. Oppenheimer
  5. Poor Things
  • চিত্ৰগ্ৰহণ (Cinematography)
  1. El Conde
  2. Killers of the Flower Moon
  3. Maestro
  4. Oppenheimer
  5. Poor Things
  • ভিজুৱেল এফেক্টচ (Visual Effects)
  1. The Creator
  2. Godzilla Minus One
  3. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
  4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  5. Napoleon
  • মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেতা (Actor in a Leading Role)
  1. Bradley Cooper — Maestro
  2. Colman Domingo — Rustin
  3. Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
  4. Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
  5. Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
  • মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেত্ৰী (Actress in a Leading Role)
  1. Annette Bening — Nyad
  2. Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
  3. Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
  4. Carey Mulligan — Maestro
  5. Emma Stone — Poor Things
  • পৰিচালনা (Directing)
  1. Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
  2. Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
  3. Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
  4. Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
  5. Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest
  • শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি (Best Picture)
  1. American Fiction
  2. Anatomy of a Fall
  3. Barbie
  4. The Holdovers
  5. Killers of the Flower Moon
  6. Maestro
  7. Oppenheimer
  8. Past Lives
  9. Poor Things
  10. The Zone of Interest

১০ মাৰ্চত বিয়লি ৪ বজাত অনুষ্ঠিত হ’ব ২০২৪ চনৰ অস্কাৰ বঁটা প্ৰদান অনুষ্ঠান ।

