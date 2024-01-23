অস্কাৰ বঁটাৰ বাবে শ্ৰেষ্ঠ তথ্যচিত্ৰৰ দৌৰত আগবাঢ়িছে ভাৰতীয় ছবি টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ

চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, ২৩ জানুৱাৰী : মঙলবাৰে একাডেমী অৱ মোচন পিকচাৰ আৰ্টছ এণ্ড ছায়েন্সে উন্মোচন কৰে ৯৬ সংখ্যক অস্কাৰৰ মনোনয়ন । চিলিয়ান মাৰ্ফীৰ শিৰোনামযুক্ত ক্রিষ্টোফাৰ নোলানৰ অপেনহাইমাৰে শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি আৰু পৰিচালককে ধৰি ১৩টা মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰি অস্কাৰৰ দৌৰত আগবাঢ়ি আছে ৷ ২০২৪ চনৰ অস্কাৰৰ কাউণ্টডাউন আনুষ্ঠানিকভাৱে আৰম্ভ হয়, যেতিয়া জেজী বিটজ আৰু জেক কোৱাইডে চেমুৱেল গোল্ডউইন থিয়েটাৰৰ পৰা লাইভত মনোনীতসকলক ঘোষণা কৰে ।

টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ নামৰ ভাৰতীয় ছবিখন মঙলবাৰে ২০২৪ চনৰ একাডেমী বঁটা প্ৰদানৰ শ্ৰেষ্ঠ তথ্যচিত্ৰৰ বাবে মনোনীত হয় । টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ পৰিচালনা কৰিছে দিল্লীত জন্মগ্ৰহণ কৰা নিশা পহুজাই ৷ তেওঁ টৰন্টোত অৱস্থিত এমি বঁটাৰ বাবে মনোনীত চলচ্চিত্ৰ নিৰ্মাতা । ২০২২ চনৰ টৰন্টো আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় চলচ্চিত্ৰ মহোৎসৱত তেওঁ শ্ৰেষ্ঠ কানাডাৰ বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ ছবিৰ এম্প্লিফাই ভইচেছ বঁটা লাভ কৰিছিল ।

অস্কাৰৰ মনোনয়ন ২০২৪

সহযোগী চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেত্ৰী (Actress in a Supporting Role)

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple America Ferrera – Barbie Jodie Foster — Nyad Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

সাজ-পোছাক ডিজাইন (Costume Design)

Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things

শব্দ (Sound)

The Creator Maestro Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Oppenheimer The Zone of Interest

মূল স্ক'ৰ (Original Score)

American Fiction Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Poor Things

অভিযোজিত চিত্ৰনাট্য (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction Barbie Oppenheimer Poor Things The Zone of Interest

মূল চিত্ৰনাট্য (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Maestro May December Past Lives

লাইভ একচন চুটি ছবি (Live Action Short Film)

The After Invincible Night of Fortune Red, White and Blue The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

এনিমেটেড চুটি ছবি (Animated Short Film)

Letter to a Pig Ninety-Five Senses Our Uniform Pachyderme War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

সহযোগী চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেতা (Actor in a Supporting Role)

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling — Barbie Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

মূল গীত (Original Song)

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot I’m Just Ken from Barbie It Never Went Away from American Symphony Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon What Was I Made For? from Barbie

তথ্যচিত্ৰ বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ ছবি (Documentary Feature Film)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President The Eternal Memory Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger 20 Days in Mariupol

তথ্যচিত্ৰ চুটি ছবি (Documentary Short Film)

The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Island in Between The Last Repair Shop Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ চলচ্চিত্ৰ (International Feature Film)

Io Capitano (Italy) Perfect Days (Japan) Society of the Snow (Spain) The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany) The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

এনিমেটেড ফিচাৰ ফিল্ম (Animated Feature Film)

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental Nimona Robot Dreams Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Barbie

মেকআপ আৰু হেয়াৰষ্টাইলিং (Makeup and Hair styling)

Golda Maestro Oppenheimer Poor Things Society of the Snow

প্ৰডাকচন ডিজাইন (Production Design)

Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things

সম্পাদনা (Film Editing)

Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Poor Things

চিত্ৰগ্ৰহণ (Cinematography)

El Conde Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Poor Things

ভিজুৱেল এফেক্টচ (Visual Effects)

The Creator Godzilla Minus One Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Napoleon

মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেতা (Actor in a Leading Role)

Bradley Cooper — Maestro Colman Domingo — Rustin Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেত্ৰী (Actress in a Leading Role)

Annette Bening — Nyad Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall Carey Mulligan — Maestro Emma Stone — Poor Things

পৰিচালনা (Directing)

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি (Best Picture)

American Fiction Anatomy of a Fall Barbie The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Past Lives Poor Things The Zone of Interest

১০ মাৰ্চত বিয়লি ৪ বজাত অনুষ্ঠিত হ’ব ২০২৪ চনৰ অস্কাৰ বঁটা প্ৰদান অনুষ্ঠান ।

