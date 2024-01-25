দৰ্শকে কেনেকুৱা পালে হৃত্বিক-দীপিকাৰ ফাইটাৰ ?

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Fighter X Review: Hrithik Delivers Masterpiece Blockbuster, Netizens on Fighter

Fighter x review: মুক্তিৰ লগে লগে দৰ্শকৰ হৃদয় জয় কৰিবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছে ফাইটাৰে । প্ৰথম দিনাৰ প্ৰথম শ্ব’ চোৱা দৰ্শকে ছবিখনক লৈ নিজৰ মতামত প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে আৰু ফাইটাৰক ব্লকবাষ্টাৰ ছবি বুলি অভিহিত কৰিছে ।

চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, ২৫ জানুৱাৰী: আজি ছবিগৃহত মুক্তি পালে হৃত্বিক ৰোশন, দীপিকা পাডুকন আৰু অনিল কাপুৰ অভিনীত ছবি 'ফাইটাৰ' । পাঠানৰ দৰে ব্লকবাষ্টাৰ ছবি পৰিচালনা কৰা সিদ্ধাৰ্থ আনন্দৰ ফাইটাৰ ছবিখনৰ বাবে অনুৰাগীয়ে আগ্ৰহেৰে অপেক্ষা কৰি আছিল ৷ এতিয়া ডাঙৰ পৰ্দাত ছবিখন মুক্তিৰ লগে লগে ছবিখন চাবলৈ চিনেমা হলত দৰ্শকৰ ভিৰ দেখা পোৱা গৈছে । ছবিখনৰ প্ৰথম দিনাৰ প্ৰথম শ্ব’ উপভোগ কৰা সকলে ছ’চিয়েল মিডিয়া প্লেটফৰ্মত ৰিভিউ শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিবলৈ আৰম্ভ কৰিছে । গতিকে জানো আহক ‘ফাইটাৰ’ক লৈ দৰ্শকে কেনে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ৷

ছ’চিয়েল মিডিয়াত ফাইটাৰক লৈ অনুৰাগীৰ প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া

ছবিখন মুক্তি পোৱাৰ লগে লগে বহু দৰ্শকে ছবিখন চাবলৈও চিনেমাহলত ভিৰ কৰিছে । ‘ফাইটাৰ’ৰ প্ৰথম দিনৰ প্ৰথম শ্ব’ চোৱাসকলে ছবিখনৰ প্ৰশংসাত পঞ্চমুখ হৈছে আৰু ইয়াক জীৱনত এবাৰ পোৱা অভিজ্ঞতা বুলি অভিহিত কৰিছে । অনুৰাগীয়ে কয় যে হৃত্বিক ৰোশন আৰু দীপিকা পাডুকনে এতিয়ালৈকে নিজৰ কেৰিয়াৰৰ সৰ্বোত্তম প্ৰদৰ্শন আগবঢ়াইছে ।

উল্লেখ্য যে, ‘ফাইটাৰ’ পুলৱামা আক্ৰমণৰ আধাৰত নিৰ্মিত আৰু ইয়াত ভাৰতীয় সেনাই সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীক কেনেদৰে প্ৰত্যুত্তৰ দিছিল তাক দেখুৱাইছে ৷ ছবিখন চোৱা দৰ্শকে কয় যে সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আৰু ভাৰতীয় সেনাবাহিনীৰ বিৰুদ্ধে এতিয়ালৈকে নিৰ্মিত এইখন সৰ্বশ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি ।

অনুৰাগীৰ প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া

এজন অনুৰাগীয়ে ছবিখনক লৈ লিখিছে- ফাইটাৰৰ এয়াৰ শ্বটবোৰ কেৱল দৃশ্য নহয়, সেইবোৰ এনেকুৱা মুহূৰ্ত যিটোৱে সকলোকে গৌৰাৱান্বিত কৰিব । অতি সুন্দৰ হৃত্বিক ৰোশন ৷

আন বহু ব্যৱহাৰকাৰীয়ে ‘ফাইটাৰ’ৰ প্ৰশংসাত পঞ্চমুখ হোৱা দেখা গৈছে ৷

বাণিজ্য বিশ্লেষক তৰণ আদৰ্শেও ফাইটাৰৰ সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁৰ পৰ্যালোচনা শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিছে । তৰণে ছবিখনক উজ্জ্বল আৰু কিংছাইজ মনোৰঞ্জন বুলি অভিহিত কৰিছে, লগতে হৃত্বিক ৰোশন, দীপিকা পাডুকনকে ধৰি ফাইটাৰৰ সহ অভিনেতাৰো প্ৰশংসা কৰিছে ।

আন বহু ইউজাৰেও ফাইটাৰক শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি বুলি অভিহিত কৰিছে । আন এজন ব্যৱহাৰকাৰীয়ে লিখিছে, হৃত্বিক ৰোশনে পুনৰ প্ৰমাণ কৰিলে যে তেওঁ কিয় শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ।

উল্লেখ্য যে, সিদ্ধাৰ্থ আনন্দৰ পৰিচালনাত নিৰ্মিত এই ছবিখনত দীপিকা পাডুকন আৰু হৃত্বিক ৰোশনৰ উপৰিও অনিল কাপুৰ, কৰণ সিং গ্ৰ’ভাৰ, অক্ষয় ওবেৰয়কে ধৰি বহু অভিনেতাই গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ভূমিকা পালন কৰিছে ।

