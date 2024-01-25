দৰ্শকে কেনেকুৱা পালে হৃত্বিক-দীপিকাৰ ফাইটাৰ ?

চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, ২৫ জানুৱাৰী: আজি ছবিগৃহত মুক্তি পালে হৃত্বিক ৰোশন, দীপিকা পাডুকন আৰু অনিল কাপুৰ অভিনীত ছবি 'ফাইটাৰ' । পাঠানৰ দৰে ব্লকবাষ্টাৰ ছবি পৰিচালনা কৰা সিদ্ধাৰ্থ আনন্দৰ ফাইটাৰ ছবিখনৰ বাবে অনুৰাগীয়ে আগ্ৰহেৰে অপেক্ষা কৰি আছিল ৷ এতিয়া ডাঙৰ পৰ্দাত ছবিখন মুক্তিৰ লগে লগে ছবিখন চাবলৈ চিনেমা হলত দৰ্শকৰ ভিৰ দেখা পোৱা গৈছে । ছবিখনৰ প্ৰথম দিনাৰ প্ৰথম শ্ব’ উপভোগ কৰা সকলে ছ’চিয়েল মিডিয়া প্লেটফৰ্মত ৰিভিউ শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিবলৈ আৰম্ভ কৰিছে । গতিকে জানো আহক ‘ফাইটাৰ’ক লৈ দৰ্শকে কেনে প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ৷
ছ’চিয়েল মিডিয়াত ফাইটাৰক লৈ অনুৰাগীৰ প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া
ছবিখন মুক্তি পোৱাৰ লগে লগে বহু দৰ্শকে ছবিখন চাবলৈও চিনেমাহলত ভিৰ কৰিছে । ‘ফাইটাৰ’ৰ প্ৰথম দিনৰ প্ৰথম শ্ব’ চোৱাসকলে ছবিখনৰ প্ৰশংসাত পঞ্চমুখ হৈছে আৰু ইয়াক জীৱনত এবাৰ পোৱা অভিজ্ঞতা বুলি অভিহিত কৰিছে । অনুৰাগীয়ে কয় যে হৃত্বিক ৰোশন আৰু দীপিকা পাডুকনে এতিয়ালৈকে নিজৰ কেৰিয়াৰৰ সৰ্বোত্তম প্ৰদৰ্শন আগবঢ়াইছে ।
উল্লেখ্য যে, ‘ফাইটাৰ’ পুলৱামা আক্ৰমণৰ আধাৰত নিৰ্মিত আৰু ইয়াত ভাৰতীয় সেনাই সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীক কেনেদৰে প্ৰত্যুত্তৰ দিছিল তাক দেখুৱাইছে ৷ ছবিখন চোৱা দৰ্শকে কয় যে সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী আৰু ভাৰতীয় সেনাবাহিনীৰ বিৰুদ্ধে এতিয়ালৈকে নিৰ্মিত এইখন সৰ্বশ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি ।
অনুৰাগীৰ প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া
#OneWordReview...#Fighter: BRILLIANT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#War. #Pathaan. Now #Fighter. Director #SiddharthAnand scores a hat-trick… Aerial combat, drama, emotions and patriotism, #Fighter is a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER, with #HrithikRoshan’s bravura act as the topping… JUST DON’T… pic.twitter.com/t9fmssfw2P
#FighterReview - Paisa Wasool 🔥🔥— AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
I have never seen before this type Action Adventure and Thrilling Movie in the History of Indian Cinema.
BGM, VFX, Cinematography, Storyline and Directions is Mind-blowing.
FIGHTER = PATHAAN 🔥🔥🔥
⭐⭐⭐⭐#HrithikRoshan #Fighter pic.twitter.com/IE28kDLgvi
#Fighter Movie Review ****— Rahul Meena (@Rahulm_01) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟
𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐇𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐊 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍
An extremely beautiful, amazingly directed and exquisitely displayed masterpiece straight out of @justSidAnand Heart ❤️ .#HrithikRoshan𓃵 is a GOAT🔥#DeepikaPadukone is extremely Good 👌… pic.twitter.com/506U4hIC5W
#FighterReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐— AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
It's not a Blockbuster movie, it's a Mega Blockbuster movie, The Battle between Ind VS Pak is Such a Amazing.
A Must Watch 🔥🔥🔥#HrithikRoshan𓃵 #Fighter #FighterReview #HritikRoshan #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/RDLBv2XOl3
এজন অনুৰাগীয়ে ছবিখনক লৈ লিখিছে- ফাইটাৰৰ এয়াৰ শ্বটবোৰ কেৱল দৃশ্য নহয়, সেইবোৰ এনেকুৱা মুহূৰ্ত যিটোৱে সকলোকে গৌৰাৱান্বিত কৰিব । অতি সুন্দৰ হৃত্বিক ৰোশন ৷
Here is #FighterReview— NexusRift (@AbuzarAk07) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
(⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½) 4½⭐️
Absolutely exhilarating! #FighterMovie delivers a knockout combination of intense action, gripping storyline, and stellar performances.
A must-watch movie 💥#Fighter #FighterFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/0pbOzgTfqD
আন বহু ব্যৱহাৰকাৰীয়ে ‘ফাইটাৰ’ৰ প্ৰশংসাত পঞ্চমুখ হোৱা দেখা গৈছে ৷
#FighterReview: BRILLIANT!— Rajeshwari shahane (@Shahane0209) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Director #SiddharthAnand hits a hat-trick with #Fighter – a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER!
Aerial combat, drama, emotions, and patriotism blend seamlessly. #HrithikRoshan's bravura act steals the show.
DON'T MISS IT! 👊🎬
Smartly-woven… pic.twitter.com/tZkCIB3p72
বাণিজ্য বিশ্লেষক তৰণ আদৰ্শেও ফাইটাৰৰ সন্দৰ্ভত তেওঁৰ পৰ্যালোচনা শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিছে । তৰণে ছবিখনক উজ্জ্বল আৰু কিংছাইজ মনোৰঞ্জন বুলি অভিহিত কৰিছে, লগতে হৃত্বিক ৰোশন, দীপিকা পাডুকনকে ধৰি ফাইটাৰৰ সহ অভিনেতাৰো প্ৰশংসা কৰিছে ।
#FighterReview: BRILLIANT!— Rajeshwari shahane (@Shahane0209) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Director #SiddharthAnand hits a hat-trick with #Fighter – a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER!
Aerial combat, drama, emotions, and patriotism blend seamlessly. #HrithikRoshan's bravura act steals the show.
DON'T MISS IT! 👊🎬
Smartly-woven… pic.twitter.com/tZkCIB3p72
আন বহু ইউজাৰেও ফাইটাৰক শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবি বুলি অভিহিত কৰিছে । আন এজন ব্যৱহাৰকাৰীয়ে লিখিছে, হৃত্বিক ৰোশনে পুনৰ প্ৰমাণ কৰিলে যে তেওঁ কিয় শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ।
#FighterReview: BRILLIANT!— Rajeshwari shahane (@Shahane0209) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Director #SiddharthAnand hits a hat-trick with #Fighter – a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER!
Aerial combat, drama, emotions, and patriotism blend seamlessly. #HrithikRoshan's bravura act steals the show.
DON'T MISS IT! 👊🎬
Smartly-woven… pic.twitter.com/tZkCIB3p72
#FighterReview - Mega Blockbuster.— FMOVIES 🎥 (@FMovie82325) January 25, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
The Chemistry between #HrithikRoshan & #DeepikaPadukone is literally Mind-blowing, action is Baap Level, VFX, Cinematography, BGM, Storyline and Lord @justSidAnand direction is Top Notch, Starting to End Goosebumps feel.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Fighter pic.twitter.com/B4mlnq7AXM
উল্লেখ্য যে, সিদ্ধাৰ্থ আনন্দৰ পৰিচালনাত নিৰ্মিত এই ছবিখনত দীপিকা পাডুকন আৰু হৃত্বিক ৰোশনৰ উপৰিও অনিল কাপুৰ, কৰণ সিং গ্ৰ’ভাৰ, অক্ষয় ওবেৰয়কে ধৰি বহু অভিনেতাই গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ ভূমিকা পালন কৰিছে ।
