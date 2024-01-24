বাড়ে মিঞা ছোটে মিঞাৰ টিজাৰ মুকলি

চিটাৰা ডেস্ক, ২৪ জানুৱাৰী: ২০২৪ বৰ্ষৰ অন্যতম প্ৰত্যাশিত ছবি হৈছে ‘বাড়ে মিঞা ছোটে মিঞা’ ৷ এতিয়া ছবিখনৰ নিৰ্মাতাই ছ’চিয়েল মিডিয়াত মুকলি কৰিছে বহু প্ৰত্যাশিত ছবিখনৰ টিজাৰ ৷ একশ্যনেৰে ভৰপূৰ ছবি বাড়ে মিঞা ছোটে মিঞাৰ টিজাৰৰ পৰা ক’ব পাৰি ছবিখনে নিশ্চিত ভাৱে অনুৰাগীক আমোদ দিব ৷ এই ছবিখনৰ মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত থকা অক্ষয় কুমাৰ আৰু টাইগাৰ শ্ৰফক টিজাৰত জোৰদাৰ একশ্যন কৰা দেখা গৈছে । বাড়ে মিঞা ছোটে মিঞাত অক্ষয় আৰু টাইগাৰক সৈনিকৰ চৰিত্ৰত অভিনয় কৰা দেখা যাব, যিয়ে নিজৰ দেশৰ শত্ৰুক পৰাস্ত কৰিবলৈ যৎপৰোনাস্তি চেষ্টা কৰিছে ।

বাড়ে মিঞা ছোটে মিঞাৰ টিজাৰ কেনেকুৱা ?

বাড়ে মিঞা ছোটে মিঞাৰ টিজাৰ আৰম্ভ হয় এক সুন্দৰ দৃশ্য আৰু জোৰদাৰ একশ্যন আৰু সংলাপেৰে । দৃশ্যটোত ধুনীয়া উপত্যকাৰ মাজত সামৰিক ট্ৰাকবোৰ গতি কৰা দেখা যায় আৰু পটভূমিত জোৰদাৰ কণ্ঠৰে সংস্কৃতৰ এটা পদ্য আবৃত্তি কৰা হয় ৷ তাৰ পিচত গুলী চলোৱা দেখা যায় আৰু সামৰিক ট্ৰাকবোৰক আক্ৰমণ কৰা দেখা যায় ।

ইয়াৰ পাচত পটভূমিত এটা মাত আহে - ‘এটা প্ৰলয় আহি আছে, অতীত, বৰ্তমান আৰু ভৱিষ্যতক সলনি কৰিব পৰা এক প্ৰলয় । এনে এক প্ৰলয় যিয়ে ভাল বেয়াৰ মাজৰ যুদ্ধ চিৰদিনৰ বাবে শেষ কৰিব... ভাৰত ধ্বংস হ’ব । হু গন ষ্টপ মি ।’ এই সংলাপৰ লগতে এটা বিজ্ঞান পৰীক্ষাগাৰৰ দৃশ্যও দেখুওৱা হৈছে । য’ত খলনায়কৰ আভাস দেখা যায় । অৱশ্যে খলনায়কৰ মুখখন স্পষ্টকৈ দেখুওৱা হোৱা নাই ৷

ইয়াৰ পিচত অক্ষয়-টাইগাৰৰ কণ্ঠত এটা সংলাপ শুনা যায় - আমি হৃদয়ৰ পৰা সৈনিক, কিন্তু আমি মনৰ পৰা চয়তান, বাচকে ৰেহনা , হাম হে হিন্দুস্তান । তাৰ পিচত বহু একশ্যন আৰু বিস্ফোৰণৰ মাজতে অক্ষয় আৰু টাইগাৰৰ লুক প্ৰকাশ পায় । অক্ষয় আৰু টাইগাৰে যুদ্ধক্ষেত্ৰত প্ৰৱেশ কৰি শত্ৰুক পৰাস্ত কৰা দেখা যায় । উল্লেখ্য যে, অক্ষয় কুমাৰ আৰু টাইগাৰ শ্ৰফৰ বাড়ে মিঞা ছোটে মিঞা ছবিখন পৰিচালনা কৰিছে আলী আব্বাছ জাফৰে । ২০২৪ চনৰ ঈদ উপলক্ষে ছবিগৃহত মুক্তি পাব ছবিখন ।

