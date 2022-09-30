بڈگام میں سات اے کے 47 رائفل برآمد
بڈگام میں سات اے کے 47 رائفل برآمد
Published on: 9 minutes ago
بڈگام: جموں و کشمیر کے ضلع بڈگام میں سات اے کے 47 رائفل اور 13 گرینیڈ سمیت گولا باردو برآمد کیا گیا ہے۔
Bandipora Police and Army recovered huge #arms & ammunition including 7 AK-47 rifles, 2 Pistols, 21 AK Magazines, 1190 rounds, 132 pistol rounds, 13 grenades & other #incriminating materials in Nowshehra Nard, Gurez area of #Bandipora. Case registered.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 30, 2022
