2001 நாடாளுமன்றத் தாக்குதல்: தலைவர்கள் மரியாதை
2001 நாடாளுமன்றத் தாக்குதல்: தலைவர்கள் மரியாதை
இந்திய நாடாளுமன்ற வளாகத்துக்குள் 2001 டிசம்பர் 13 அன்று பயங்கரவாதிகள் திடீரென காருடன் நுழைந்து கண்மூடித்தனமாகத் துப்பாக்கியால் சுட்டுத் தாக்குதல் நடத்தினர்.
-
I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021
இந்தத் தாக்குதலில் எட்டு பாதுகாப்புப் படையினர், ஒரு தோட்டப் பணியாளர் என ஒன்பது பேர் உயிர் நீத்தனர். இந்தியாவின் ஜனநாயகம் என்று கருதப்படும் நாடாளுமன்றத்தின் மீது தாக்குதல் நடத்தியது பெரும் பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியது.
-
I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2021
இந்த நிலையில், நாடாளுமன்றத் தாக்குதல் நினைவு நாளான இன்று நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் வீரமரணம் அடைந்த வீரர்கள் படத்திற்கு ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த், மோடி, அமித் ஷா ஆகியோர் மலர்த்தூவி மரியாதை செலுத்தினர்.
இதையும் படிங்க : Miss Universe - 21 ஆண்டுகளுக்குப் பிறகு இந்தியாவிற்கு கிடைத்த பட்டம்