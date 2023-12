Sing the Glorious Praises of the Perfect, Imperishable Lord, and the poison of sexual desire and anger shall be burnt away. You shall cross over the awesome, arduous ocean of fire, in the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy. || 1 || The Perfect Guru has dispelled the darkness of doubt. Remember God with love and devotion; He is near at hand. || Pause Drink in the sublime essence, the treasure of the Name of the Lord, Har, Har, and your mind and body shall remain satisfied. The Transcendent Lord is totally permeating and pervading everywhere; where would He come from, and where would He go? || 2 || One whose mind is filled with the Lord, is a person of meditation, penance, self-restraint and spiritual wisdom, and a knower of reality. The Gurmukh obtains the jewel of the Naam; his efforts come to perfect fruition. ||3|| All his struggles, sufferings and pains are dispelled, and the noose of death is cut away from him. Says Nanak, God has extended His Mercy, and so his mind and body blossom forth. || 4 || 12 || 23 ||