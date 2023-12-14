Daily Hukamnama 14 December: ੨੯ ਮੱਘਰ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
Published: 9 minutes ago
Daily Hukamnama 14 December: ੨੯ ਮੱਘਰ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
Published: 9 minutes ago
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ
ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੧ ॥
ਜਿਸੁ ਜਲ ਨਿਧਿ ਕਾਰਣਿ ਤੁਮ ਜਗਿ ਆਏ ਸੋ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤੁ ਗੁਰ ਪਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥ ਛੋਡਹੁ ਵੇਸੁ ਭੇਖ ਚਤੁਰਾਈ ਦੁਬਿਧਾ ਇਹੁ ਫਲੁ ਨਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥੧॥ ਮਨ ਰੇ ਥਿਰੁ ਰਹੁ ਮਤੁ ਕਤ ਜਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥ ਬਾਹਰਿ ਢੂਢਤ ਬਹੁਤੁ ਦੁਖੁ ਪਾਵਹਿ ਘਰਿ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤੁ ਘਟ ਮਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਅਵਗੁਣ ਛੋਡਿ ਗੁਣਾ ਕਉ ਧਾਵਹੁ ਕਰਿ ਅਵਗੁਣ ਪਛੁਤਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥ ਸਰ ਅਪਸਰ ਕੀ ਸਾਰ ਨ ਜਾਣਹਿ ਫਿਰਿ ਫਿਰਿ ਕੀਚ ਬੁਡਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥੨॥ ਅੰਤਰਿ ਮੈਲੁ ਲੋਭ ਬਹੁ ਝੂਠੇ ਬਾਹਰਿ ਨਾਵਹੁ ਕਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥ ਨਿਰਮਲ ਨਾਮੁ ਜਪਹੁ ਸਦ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਅੰਤਰ ਕੀ ਗਤਿ ਤਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥੩॥ ਪਰਹਰਿ ਲੋਭੁ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕੂੜੁ ਤਿਆਗਹੁ ਸਚੁ ਗੁਰ ਬਚਨੀ ਫਲੁ ਪਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥ ਜਿਉ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਿਉ ਰਾਖਹੁ ਹਰਿ ਜੀਉ ਜਨ ਨਾਨਕ ਸਬਦਿ ਸਲਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥੪॥੯॥
ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੨੯ ਮੱਘਰ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੫ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੪ ਦਸੰਬਰ, ੨੦੨੩ (ਅੰਗ: ੫੯੮)
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-
ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੧ ॥
(ਹੇ ਭਾਈ!) ਜਿਸ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨੇ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਾਤਰ ਤੁਸੀ ਜਗਤ ਵਿਚ ਆਏ ਹੋ ਉਹ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਗੁਰੂ ਪਾਸੋਂ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ; ਪਰ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਭੇਖ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਰਾਵਾ ਛੱਡੋ, ਮਨ ਦੀ ਚਲਾਕੀ ਭੀ ਛੱਡੋ (ਬਾਹਰੋਂ ਸ਼ਕਲ ਧਰਮੀਆਂ ਵਾਲੀ, ਤੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਠੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਚਲਾਕੀ) ਇਸ ਦੋ-ਰੁਖ਼ੀ ਚਾਲ ਵਿਚ ਪਿਆਂ ਇਹ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ-ਫਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦਾ ।੧। ਹੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਮਨ! (ਅੰਦਰ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ-ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ) ਟਿਕਿਆ ਰਹੁ, ਵੇਖੀਂ, ਨਾਮ-ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਦੀ ਭਾਲ ਵਿਚ) ਕਿਤੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਨਾਹ ਭਟਕਦਾ ਫਿਰੀਂ । ਜੇ ਤੂੰ ਬਾਹਰ ਚੁੰਢਣ ਤੁਰ ਪਿਆ, ਤਾਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਪਾਏਂਗਾ । ਅਟੱਲ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਰਸ ਤੇਰੇ ਘਰ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਹੈ, ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਹੀ ਹੈ ।ਰਹਾਉ।
(ਹੇ ਭਾਈ!) ਔਗੁਣ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਗੁਣ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਜਤਨ ਕਰੋ । ਜੇ ਔਗੁਣ ਹੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਰਹੋਗੇ ਤਾਂ ਪਛੁਤਾਣਾ ਪਏਗਾ । (ਹੇ ਮਨ!) ਤੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਮੁੜ ਮੋਹ ਦੇ ਚਿੱਕੜ ਵਿਚ ਡੁੱਬ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈਂ, ਤੂੰ ਚੰਗੇ ਮੰਦੇ ਦੀ ਪਰਖ ਕਰਨੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਣਦਾ ।੨। (ਹੇ ਭਾਈ!) ਜੇ ਅੰਦਰ (ਮਨ ਵਿਚ) ਲੋਭ ਦੀ ਮੈਲ ਹੈ (ਤੇ ਲੋਭ-ਅਧੀਨ ਹੋ ਕੇ) ਕਈ ਠੱਗੀ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋ, ਤਾਂ ਬਾਹਰ (ਤੀਰਥ ਆਦਿਕਾਂ ਤੇ) ਇਸ਼ਨਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਕੀਹ ਲਾਭ? ਅੰਦਰਲੀ ਉੱਚੀ ਅਵਸਥਾ ਤਦੋਂ ਹੀ ਬਣੇਗੀ, ਜੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਦੱਸੇ ਰਸਤੇ ਉਤੇ ਤੁਰ ਕੇ ਸਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਪਵਿਤ੍ਰ ਨਾਮ ਜਪੋਗੇ ।੩।
(ਹੇ ਮਨ !) ਲੋਭ ਛੱਡ, ਨਿੰਦਿਆ ਤੇ ਝੂਠ ਤਿਆਗ। ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਬਚਨਾਂ ਤੇ ਤੁਰਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਸਦਾ-ਥਿਰ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ-ਫਲ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ । ਹੇ ਦਾਸ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਪ੍ਰਭੂ-ਦਰ ਤੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਆਖ-) ਹੇ ਹਰੀ! ਜਿਵੇਂ ਤੇਰੀ ਰਜ਼ਾ ਹੈ ਤਿਵੇਂ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਰੱਖ (ਪਰ ਇਹ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰ ਕਿ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ) ਸ਼ਬਦ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਹਾਂ ।੪।੯।
English Translation:-
SORAT'H, FIRST MEHL:
The treasure of the Name, for which you have come into the world that Ambrosial Nectar is with the Guru. Renounce costumes, disguises and clever tricks; this fruit is not obtained by duplicity. || 1 || O my mind, remain steady, and do not wander away. By searching around on the outside, you shall only suffer great pain; the Ambrosial Nectar is found within the home of your own being. Pause || Renounce corruption, and seek virtue; committing sins, you shall only come to regret and repent. You do not know the difference between good and evil; again and again, you sink into the mud. || 2 || Within you is the great filth of greed and falsehood; why do you bother to wash your body on the outside? Chant the Immaculate Naam, the Name of the Lord always, under Guru's Instruction; only then will your innermost being be emancipated. || 3 || Let greed and slander be far away from you, and renounce falsehood; through the True Word of the Guru's Shabad, you shall obtain the true fruit. As it pleases You, You preserve me, Dear Lord; servant Nanak sings the Praises of Your Shabad. || 4 || 9 ||
Thursday, 29th Maghar (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 14th December, 2023 (Page: 598) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)