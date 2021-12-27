ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ:ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸੁਲਤਾਨਪੁਰ ਲੋਧੀ ਵਿਚ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਉਤੇ ਅਪਮਾਨਜਨਕ ਟਿੱਪਣੀ ਉਤੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (Former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh) ਨੇ ਤੰਜ ਕੱਸਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਵਰਦੀ ਦੀ ਬੇਇਜਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਵਿਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ 1700 ਪੁਲਿਸ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਜਾਨ ਦੀ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਕਾਲੇ ਦੌਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਜ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ (President of the Punjab Congress) ਖੁਦ ਮਜ਼ਾਕ ਉਡਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਕ ਨੇਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਰਿਸਪੈਕਟ ਦੇਣੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਕਿ ਰਿਸਪੈਕਟ ਮਿਲ ਸਕੇ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾਂ ਸਿਫਾਰਿਸ਼ਾ ਉਤੇ ਤਬਾਦਲੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਇਹ ਪਤਾ ਹੋਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਪਮਾਨਜਨਕ ਬਿਆਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ ਵਰਦੀ ਵਿਚ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਮਨੋਬਲ ਟੁੱਟਦਾ (Employee morale breaks down) ਹੈ ਜਦਕਿ ਆਤਮ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਵੀ ਘੱਟਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕਾਂਗਰਸੀ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਉਤੇ ਜ਼ਰਾ ਵੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜੋ:ਸਿੱਧੂ ਤੇ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਦੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਵਲੀ ਨਾਲ ਮਚਿਆ ਘਮਾਸਾਣ