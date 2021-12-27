ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਵਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਘੇਰਿਆ ਰੰਧਾਵਾ
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ:ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸੁਲਤਾਨਪੁਰ ਲੋਧੀ ਵਿਚ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਉਤੇ ਅਪਮਾਨਜਨਕ ਟਿੱਪਣੀ ਉਤੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (Former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh) ਨੇ ਤੰਜ ਕੱਸਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਵਰਦੀ ਦੀ ਬੇਇਜਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਵਿਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ 1700 ਪੁਲਿਸ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਜਾਨ ਦੀ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਕਾਲੇ ਦੌਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਜ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ (President of the Punjab Congress) ਖੁਦ ਮਜ਼ਾਕ ਉਡਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਕ ਨੇਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਰਿਸਪੈਕਟ ਦੇਣੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਕਿ ਰਿਸਪੈਕਟ ਮਿਲ ਸਕੇ।
At the Indian Military Academy there is a famous quote by the former C-in-C FM Sir Philip Chetwode in 1932— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 27, 2021
“The welfare and security of the men you command come next, your own ease and comfort come last always and every time.”
The Punjab govt should try and understand this.
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾਂ ਸਿਫਾਰਿਸ਼ਾ ਉਤੇ ਤਬਾਦਲੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
On the other hand @PunjabPoliceInd officials are being transferred every day at the whims & fancies of @INCPunjab leaders.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 27, 2021
The HM should know, it not only breaks the morale of the force but it’s also a clear signal that Congress leaders have no confidence in our men in uniform.
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਇਹ ਪਤਾ ਹੋਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਪਮਾਨਜਨਕ ਬਿਆਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ ਵਰਦੀ ਵਿਚ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਮਨੋਬਲ ਟੁੱਟਦਾ (Employee morale breaks down) ਹੈ ਜਦਕਿ ਆਤਮ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਵੀ ਘੱਟਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕਾਂਗਰਸੀ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਉਤੇ ਜ਼ਰਾ ਵੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।
Sad to see our men in uniform being disrespected. 1700 @PunjabPoliceInd personnel sacrificed their lives to bring the state out of the dark days and now they are being mocked by @INCPunjab leaders & above all their President. Shameful!— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 27, 2021
A leader must give respect to earn respect.
