Kisan Andolan: ਕਿਸਾਨ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ ਖਤਮ, 11 ਨੂੰ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਘਰ ਵਾਪਿਸੀ
Published on: 33 minutes ago
ਸੋਨੀਪਤ: ਖੇਤੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ 26 ਨਵੰਬਰ 2020 ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਸਰਹੱਦ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਇਆ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ ਹੁਣ ਖਤਮ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਲਗਭਗ 1 ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਹਰ ਮੌਸਮ ਦੀ ਮਾਰ ਝੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਕਿਸਾਨ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ ਅੱਜ ਖਤਮ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਕਿਆਸ ਲਗਾਏ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਕਿਸਾਨ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ ’ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਹੁਣ ਆਪਣੇ ਤੰਬੂ ਅਤੇ ਝੌਂਪੜੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕਠਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।
Protesting farmers receive a letter from Govt of India, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021
"As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it reads pic.twitter.com/CpIEJGFY4p
