Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਹੋਇਆ ਲਾਂਚ, ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ

Motorola G24 Power Launch Date: Motorola ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Motorola ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.6 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ ਪੰਚ ਹੋਲ ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਪ੍ਰੀਮੀਅਮ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਮੀਡੀਆਟੇਕ Helio G85 ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 4GB/8GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਆਪਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50MP ਪਿਕਸਲ ਮੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਸੈਲਫ਼ੀ ਲਈ 16MP ਦਾ ਫਰੰਟ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6,000mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 33 ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ।

Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: ਜੇਕਰ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੇ 4GB ਰੈਮ ਅਤੇ 128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਨੂੰ 8,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 8GB ਰੈਮ+128GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਨੂੰ 9,999 ਰੁਪਏ 'ਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ Ink Blue ਅਤੇ Glacier Blue ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਖਰੀਦਿਆ ਜਾ ਸਕੇਗਾ।

Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ: Motorola G24 Power ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ 7 ਫਰਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਐਕਸਚੇਜ਼ ਆਫ਼ਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਖਰੀਦਦਾਰੀ 8,249 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਕੀਮਤ 'ਤੇ ਕਰ ਸਕੋਗੇ।

itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਜਲਦ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਲਾਂਚ: itel ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ 'ਚ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਫਰਵਰੀ ਮਹੀਨੇ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਮਿਲਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ।

