Itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਅਗਲੇ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਲਾਂਚ, ਮਿਲਣਗੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ

author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

itel POWER Series Launch Date

itel POWER Series Launch Date: itel ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ 'ਚ ਹੈ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ itel ਗੂਗਲ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪਾਰਟਨਸ਼ਿੱਪ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੁਝ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: itel ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ 'ਚ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਫਰਵਰੀ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਮਾਡਲ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਫਸਟ Android 14 Go Edition ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਪਾਵਰ ਪਲੇ ਯੁੱਗ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਮਿਲਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ।

itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਖਾਸ ਮੰਨਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਕਿ ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ ਲਿਆਂਦੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਐਂਡਰਾਈਡ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਵਾਲੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ। ਕਿਹਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣਗੇ। ਮਿਲੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦਾ ਦੂਜਾ ਮਾਡਲ ਅਲਟ੍ਰਾ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਫੀਚਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਿਆਂਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤੀਜਾ ਫੋਨ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਫਸਟ ਮੈਮੋਰੀ ਵਾਲਾ ਫੋਨ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਜੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਹੈ।

  • [Exclusive] Can confirm that itel is all set to revamp its Power series, launching a powerful portfolio of three smartphones under this series in February 2024.
    The upcoming P55 smartphones will showcase the following key features:

    * The series will have three new devices, each… pic.twitter.com/5nSzJgiPtA

    — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੀ ਲਾਂਚ ਡੇਟ: itel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਫਰਵਰੀ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ 'ਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਨਵੇਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣਗੇ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸ਼ਾਪਿੰਗ ਵੈੱਬਸਾਈਟ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕੋਗੇ।

OnePlus 12 ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ: ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਅੱਜ OnePlus 12 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ ਲਾਈਵ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੇਲ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 12 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਲਾਈਵ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਅੱਜ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਘਟ ਕੀਮਤ 'ਤੇ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ OnePlus 12 ਦੇ 12GB ਰੈਮ+256GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 64,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ 16GB ਰੈਮ+512GB ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 69,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਹੈ। ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ 'ਚ ਬੈਂਕ ਆਫ਼ਰਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 62,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਕੀਮਤ 'ਤੇ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕੋਗੇ।

TAGGED:

itel POWER Series Launch DateFeatures of itel POWER seriesitel POWER ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੀ ਲਾਂਚ ਡੇਟ

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.