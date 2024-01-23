ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਧੁੰਦ, ਸੀਤ ਲਹਿਰ ਦਾ ਅਲਰਟ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕਦੋਂ ਪਵੇਗਾ ਮੀਂਹ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਉੱਤਰੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੀਤ ਲਹਿਰ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਦੋ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ। 25 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੁਝ ਰਾਹਤ ਮਿਲਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਅਤੇ ਬਰਫ਼ਬਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੰਗੀ ਧੁੱਪ ਨਿਕਲਣ ਦੇ ਆਸਾਰ ਹਨ। ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ ਵਧੇਗਾ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਿੰਨਾਂ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੀਂਹ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸੁੱਕੀ ਠੰਢ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ।
ਧੁੰਦ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਰ: ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਧੁੰਦ ਆਰੇਂਜ ਅਲਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਸਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਧੁੰਦ ਦਾ ਵਧੇਰੇ ਅਸਰ ਰਹੇਗਾ, ਜਦਕਿ ਸੀਤ ਲਹਿਰ ਕਾਰਨ ਦਿਨ ਦਾ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ ਵੀ ਠੰਢਾ ਰਹੇਗਾ। ਅੱਜ ਵੀ ਘੱਟ ਧੁੱਪ ਨਿਕਲੇਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ ਆਮ ਨਾਲੋਂ 7 ਤੋਂ 8 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਘੱਟ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi would be 7°C and the maximum would be 18°C today.

(Visuals from Lodhi Road)
According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi would be 7°C and the maximum would be 18°C today.
(Visuals from Lodhi Road) pic.twitter.com/5SJeusaAsr
">
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦਾ ਮੌਸਮ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਅੱਜ ਦਿੱਲੀ 'ਚ ਅਸਮਾਨ ਅੰਸ਼ਕ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਬੱਦਲਵਾਈ ਰਹੇਗਾ। ਕੁਝ ਥਾਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਹਲਕੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਜਾਂ ਬੂੰਦਾਬਾਂਦੀ ਵੀ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਧ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 18 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 7 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਰਹਿ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। 25 ਤੋਂ 28 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਆਸਮਾਨ 'ਚ ਅੰਸ਼ਕ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਬੱਦਲਵਾਈ ਰਹਿ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਵੱਧ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 18 ਤੋਂ 19 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 8 ਤੋਂ 10 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।
ਕੌਮੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਿਛਲੇ 24 ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਵੱਧ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 17.6 ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ, ਜੋ ਆਮ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਤਿੰਨ ਡਿਗਰੀ ਘੱਟ ਸੀ। ਜਦਕਿ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 6.1 ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਜੋ ਆਮ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਇਕ ਡਿਗਰੀ ਘੱਟ ਸੀ। ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਧ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 15.8 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਸੈਲਸੀਅਸ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ, ਜੋ ਆਮ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਪੰਜ ਡਿਗਰੀ ਘੱਟ ਹੈ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ 4.8 ਡਿਗਰੀ ਸੈਲਸੀਅਸ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਆਮ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਤਿੰਨ ਡਿਗਰੀ ਘੱਟ ਹੈ। ਸ਼ਾਮ 5:30 ਵਜੇ ਨਮੀ 71 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ।
#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog grips the national capital amidst the cold wave.— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

(Drone visuals from AIIMS flyover, shot at 8:00 am )
(Drone visuals from AIIMS flyover, shot at 8:00 am ) pic.twitter.com/Bb9bBLNedn
">
#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog grips the national capital amidst the cold wave.— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
(Drone visuals from AIIMS flyover, shot at 8:00 am ) pic.twitter.com/Bb9bBLNedn
ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਪਹਾੜਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਬਰਫਬਾਰੀ ਨਾ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਠੰਢ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਠੰਢ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਪਹਾੜਾਂ ਦਾ ਘੱਟ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਥੇ ਝੀਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਾਣੀ ਜੰਮ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸੇ ਕਰਕੇ ਠੰਡੀਆਂ ਹਵਾਵਾਂ ਆ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਹੁਣ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਗੜਬੜੀ ਦੇ 27 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਆਉਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਤਿੰਨ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਪਹਾੜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਸਮ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਤ ਕਰੇਗੀ।