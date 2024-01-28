ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ 'ਕਿੰਗ ਕੋਹਲੀ' ਦੀ ਤਾਰੀਫ, ਕਿਹਾ- 'ਵਿਰਾਟ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਕਿਸਮਤ ਹਾਂ...'

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Rohit Sharma praised 'King Kohli', said - 'I am lucky to have met Virat...'

ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਦੀ ਕਾਫੀ ਤਾਰੀਫ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਰੋਹਿਤ ਨੇ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਦੇ ਖੇਡ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਜਨੂੰਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪੂਰੀ ਖਬਰ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ।...

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਰ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਬਾਂਡਿੰਗ ਕਿੰਨੀ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ​​ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਲੁਕਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। 'ਰੋ-ਕੋ' ਦੀ ਇਹ ਜ਼ਬਰਦਸਤ ਜੋੜੀ ਮੈਦਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਹਿੱਟ ਹੈ, ਦੋਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਕਈ ਵਾਰ ਯਾਦਗਾਰ ਜਿੱਤਾਂ ਦਿਵਾਈਆਂ ਹਨ। ਨਿੱਜੀ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦੋ ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚਾਂ ਲਈ ਟੀਮ ਦਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਨੇ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਦੀ ਕਾਫੀ ਤਾਰੀਫ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

  • Rohit Sharma said - "Virat Kohli's passion and dedication towards the game is amazing. He always hungry, he always hungry play firstly and be available in every single match for India unless personal reasons. He always hungry & want to do well for team in everytime". (Jio Cinema) pic.twitter.com/8VBdRHyNCa

    — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਵਿਰਾਟ- ਇੱਕ ਭਾਵੁਕ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟਰ ਹੈ: ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਨੂੰ ਜਨੂੰਨੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਖੇਡ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਦਾ ਜਨੂੰਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ (ਦੌੜਾਂ ਲਈ) ਭੁੱਖਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ, ਹਰ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਉਪਲਬਧ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਭੁੱਖਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਟੀਮ ਲਈ ਹਰ ਸਮੇਂ ਚੰਗਾ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ।

  • Rohit Sharma said - "Youngsters should look up to Virat Kohli and his passion and dedication for the game and team. I think These things first you always hungry & you always passionate then technical aspects about shots, how to play in different conditions is secondary things". pic.twitter.com/xjpC9aBk54

    — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਤੋਂ ਸਿੱਖਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਖੇਡ ਅਤੇ ਟੀਮ ਲਈ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਜਨੂੰਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ। ਮੈਨੂੰ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹਨ, ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਭੁੱਖੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹੋ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਭਾਵੁਕ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੋ, ਫਿਰ ਸ਼ਾਟ ਬਾਰੇ ਤਕਨੀਕੀ ਪਹਿਲੂ, ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਸਥਿਤੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਖੇਡਣਾ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਸਭ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਹਨ।

ਮੁੜ ਵਸੇਬੇ ਲਈ ਕਦੇ ਵੀ NCA ਨਹੀਂ ਗਿਆ: ਜਿਓ ਸਿਨੇਮਾ 'ਤੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ 'ਹਿਟਮੈਨ' ਨੇ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਇਕ ਹੋਰ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਵਿਰਾਟ ਬਾਰੇ ਇਕ ਗੱਲ ਜੋ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਕਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇਖੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਕੁਝ ਰੀਹੈਬ ਲਈ NCA ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਕਰੀਅਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਦੇ ਵੀ ਐਨਸੀਏ ਨਹੀਂ ਗਿਆ, ਜੋ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਉਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੁਝ ਦੱਸਦਾ ਹੈ।

  • Rohit Sharma said, "Virat Kohli has never been to the NCA in his career, this says something about him and his fitness". (JioCinema). pic.twitter.com/w7pOwie4tk

    — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ਮੈਂ ਖੁਸ਼ਕਿਸਮਤ ਹਾਂ: ਵਿਰਾਟ ਨਾਲ ਖੇਡਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਰੇ 'ਚ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਮੈਂ ਖੁਸ਼ਕਿਸਮਤ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਇੰਨੇ ਨੇੜਿਓਂ ਦੇਖਿਆ। ਅਸੀਂ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਉਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਪਰ ਲੋਕ ਇਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਮੈਦਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।

  • Rohit Sharma said - "I have been lucky to watch Virat Kohli's so closely. We keep talking about as Batsman but people don't see what he does outside the field". (Jio Cinema) pic.twitter.com/ZNmtypmYoL

    — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

TAGGED:

ਕਿੰਗ ਕੋਹਲੀRohit SharmaKing KohliI am lucky to have met Viratਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ਫੀਚਰਡ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.