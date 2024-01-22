ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ 'ਚ ਮੱਚੀ ਧੂਮ, ਲੋਕਾਂ 'ਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ

ਨਿਊਯਾਰਕ: ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ 'ਚ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਦੁਨੀਆ 'ਚ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ। ਅਮਰੀਕਾ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਮਨਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਭਗਵਾਨ ਰਾਮ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਨਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਲੋਕ ਇਸ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਮਠਿਆਈਆਂ ਵੰਡ ਕੇ ਮਨਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਨਿਊਯਾਰਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਮਿੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਭੰਡਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਅਸੀਂ ਕਦੇ ਸੋਚਿਆ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਜੀਵਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਦਿਨ ਦੇਖਾਂਗੇ।'
#WATCH | New York, US: Prem Bhandari, Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir says, "We never thought that we would witness this day in this lifetime. Soon Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place. People in Times Square are also celebrating this. All this is taking… https://t.co/FZXQcB3J7s pic.twitter.com/eXe1HBIuSw— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
ਨਿਊਯਾਰਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਦੇ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਰਾਮ ਦੇ ਭਗਤਾਂ ਨੇ ਟਾਈਮਜ਼ ਸਕੁਏਅਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਡੂ ਵੰਡੇ। ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਭੰਡਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਜਲਦੀ ਹੀ ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਦੇ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੀ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਰਸਮ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਟਾਈਮਜ਼ ਸਕੁਏਅਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਲੋਕ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਮਨਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਸਭ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਇਸ ਪਲ ਲਈ ਬੇਤਾਬ ਹਨ।
#WATCH | New York, US: Laddoos distributed by the members of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir at Times Square ahead of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, later today. pic.twitter.com/FjRGCE7a91— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
ਕੈਲੀਫੋਰਨੀਆ 'ਚ ਬੇ ਏਰੀਆ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੱਢੀ ਕਾਰ ਰੈਲੀ: ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ 'ਚ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ 'ਚ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਸੰਸਕਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ 'ਚ ਕੈਲੀਫੋਰਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਬੇ ਏਰੀਆ 'ਚ 1100 ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਗਵੇਂ ਝੰਡੇ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਇਕ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਕਾਰ ਰੈਲੀ ਕੱਢੀ। ਇਸ ਰੈਲੀ ਦਾ ਆਯੋਜਨ ਬੇ ਏਰੀਆ ਦੇ ਛੇ ਵਾਲੰਟੀਅਰ ਹਿੰਦੂਆਂ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਰੈਲੀ ਸਨੀਵੇਲ ਤੋਂ ਗੋਲਡਨ ਗੇਟ ਸਥਿਤ ਵਾਰਮ ਸਪ੍ਰਿੰਗਜ਼ ਬਾਰਟ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਤੱਕ ਹੋਈ।
ANI you missed the fun celebration one block down. Here you go 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MJn1fVNLm2— Akanksha Shandilya (@Youngndharmic) January 22, 2024
ਟੇਸਲਾ ਕਾਰ ਲਾਈਟ ਸ਼ੋਅ: ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਸ਼ਨੀਵਾਰ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਨੂੰ ਇਕ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ 'ਟੇਸਲਾ ਕਾਰ ਲਾਈਟ ਸ਼ੋਅ' ਦਾ ਆਯੋਜਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਰਾਮ ਰੱਥ ਨਾਲ ਕੱਢੀ ਗਈ ਇਸ ਰੈਲੀ ਨੇ ਕਰੀਬ 100 ਮੀਲ ਦਾ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਤੈਅ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੋ ਕਾਰਾਂ ਵੀ ਤਾਇਨਾਤ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ। ਇਸ ਰੈਲੀ ਦੇ ਛੇ ਆਯੋਜਕਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਏਜੰਸੀ ਨੂੰ ਫ਼ੋਨ 'ਤੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ, 'ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੀ ਪਵਿੱਤਰਤਾ ਮਨਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਨੂੰ ਉਮੀਦ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ।'
ਮੁੱਖ ਆਯੋਜਕ ਦੀਪਤੀ ਮਹਾਜਨ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਅਚਨਚੇਤ ਮੀਂਹ ਕਾਰਨ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਸਥਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਬਦਲ ਕੇ ਵਾਰਮ ਸਪ੍ਰਿੰਗਜ਼ ਬਾਰਟ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਮੀਂਹ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਦੋ ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਰਾਮ ਭਗਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਘੱਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਇਆ। ਭਗਵੇਂ ਝੰਡੇ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆਏ ਰਾਮ ਭਗਤਾਂ ਨੇ ਢੋਲ ਵਜਾ ਕੇ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਮ ਭਜਨ ਗਾ ਕੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਨੂੰ ‘ਛੋਟੇ-ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ’ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਆਯੋਜਕਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਦੀਪਕ ਬਜਾਜ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, 'ਇਹ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੰਦੂਆਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਆਪਣੀ ਕਿਸਮ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਰੈਲੀ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਰੈਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਲੋਕ ਬਹੁਤ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਏ।'