PM ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਜਤਾਇਆ ਭਰੋਸਾ, ਪੂਰਾ ਬਜਟ ਵੀ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਹੀ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰੇਗੀ, ਜਾਣੋ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸਲਾਹ

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਮ-ਰਾਮ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ। ਸੰਸਦ ਦੇ ਅੰਤਰਿਮ ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਨਵੀਂ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਗਠਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਅਸੀਂ ਪੂਰਾ ਬਜਟ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਪਰੰਪਰਾ ਦਾ ਪਾਲਣ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ।
#WATCH | Budget Session | PM Narendra Modi says, "...At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on 26th Jan we saw how the country experienced the… pic.twitter.com/Oa84GNftCX— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਨਵੀਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਭਵਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੁਲਾਏ ਗਏ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਅੰਤ ਵਿੱਚ, ਸੰਸਦ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ - ਨਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ ਵੰਦਨ ਐਕਟ। ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ 26 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਅਸੀਂ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੇ ਨਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ, ਇਸ ਦੀ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਸੰਕਲਪ ਦੀ ਤਾਕਤ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਕੀਤਾ। ਅੱਜ ਜਦੋਂ ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ, ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਦਾ ਮਾਰਗਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਅਤੇ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਜਦੋਂ ਨਿਰਮਲਾ ਸੀਤਾਰਮਨ ਅੰਤਰਿਮ ਬਜਟ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨਗੇ - ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | "We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," says PM Modi at the beginning of the interim Budget session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/liw03YEgeQ— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਵਿੱਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਿਰਮਲਾ ਸੀਤਾਰਮਨ 'ਦਿਸ਼ਾ-ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ' ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਬਜਟ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ਮੇਰਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦੇਸ਼ ਹਰ ਰੋਜ਼ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਅੱਗੇ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਸਰਬਪੱਖੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਾਵੇਸ਼ੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਜਨਤਾ ਦੇ ਆਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ...
#WATCH | Budget session | PM Narendra Modi says, "This time, Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with 'disha-nirdeshak baatein'. I am of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day.… pic.twitter.com/p4slNGFvSu— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਉਮੀਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕਤਾਂਤਰਿਕ ਕਦਰਾਂ-ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਆਦਤ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਦਾ ਆਤਮ-ਪੜਚੋਲ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ਸੰਸਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਉਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਹਰ ਕੋਈ ਯਾਦ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਪਰ ਸੰਸਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਘਨ ਪਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਇਦ ਹੀ ਯਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਪਛਚਾਤਾਪ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਪੈੜਾਂ ਛੱਡਣ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਨੂੰ ਨਾ ਗੁਆਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਵਧੀਆ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਨ।
"I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will self-introspect on what they did in their term as members of Parliament. Those who contributed positively to the Parliament will be… pic.twitter.com/oPlxsYj6o8
#WATCH | PM Modi targets the disruptive Members of Parliament— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024
