PM ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਜਤਾਇਆ ਭਰੋਸਾ, ਪੂਰਾ ਬਜਟ ਵੀ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਹੀ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰੇਗੀ, ਜਾਣੋ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸਲਾਹ

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

Budget Session 2024: ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਇਆ ਕਿ ਅਗਲਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਬਜਟ ਵੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਹੀ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰੇਗੀ।

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਮ-ਰਾਮ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ। ਸੰਸਦ ਦੇ ਅੰਤਰਿਮ ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਨਵੀਂ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਗਠਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਅਸੀਂ ਪੂਰਾ ਬਜਟ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਪਰੰਪਰਾ ਦਾ ਪਾਲਣ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਨਵੀਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਭਵਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੁਲਾਏ ਗਏ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਅੰਤ ਵਿੱਚ, ਸੰਸਦ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ - ਨਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ ਵੰਦਨ ਐਕਟ। ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ 26 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਅਸੀਂ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੇ ਨਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ, ਇਸ ਦੀ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਸੰਕਲਪ ਦੀ ਤਾਕਤ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਕੀਤਾ। ਅੱਜ ਜਦੋਂ ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ, ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਦਾ ਮਾਰਗਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਅਤੇ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਜਦੋਂ ਨਿਰਮਲਾ ਸੀਤਾਰਮਨ ਅੰਤਰਿਮ ਬਜਟ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨਗੇ - ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਾਰੀ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਹੈ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਵਿੱਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਿਰਮਲਾ ਸੀਤਾਰਮਨ 'ਦਿਸ਼ਾ-ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ' ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਬਜਟ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ਮੇਰਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦੇਸ਼ ਹਰ ਰੋਜ਼ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਅੱਗੇ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਸਰਬਪੱਖੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਾਵੇਸ਼ੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਜਨਤਾ ਦੇ ਆਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ...

ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਉਮੀਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕਤਾਂਤਰਿਕ ਕਦਰਾਂ-ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਆਦਤ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਦਾ ਆਤਮ-ਪੜਚੋਲ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ਸੰਸਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਉਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਹਰ ਕੋਈ ਯਾਦ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਪਰ ਸੰਸਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਘਨ ਪਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਇਦ ਹੀ ਯਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਪਛਚਾਤਾਪ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਪੈੜਾਂ ਛੱਡਣ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਨੂੰ ਨਾ ਗੁਆਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਵਧੀਆ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਨ।

