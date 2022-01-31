ଭାରତୀୟ ହକିର ଦ ୱାଲ୍ଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ସମ୍ମାନ
Published on: 7 minutes ago
ଭାରତୀୟ ହକିର ଦ ୱାଲ୍ଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ସମ୍ମାନ
Published on: 7 minutes ago
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଭାରତୀୟ ପୁରୁଷ ହକି ଟିମର ଭେଟେରାନ ଗୋଲକିପର୍ ପିଆର ଶ୍ରୀଜେସଙ୍କୁ ବଡ ସମ୍ମାନ । ବର୍ଷ ୨୦୨୨ର ୱାର୍ଲ୍ଡ ଗେମ୍ସ ଆଥଲେଟ୍ ଅଫ ଦି ଇୟର ୨୦୨୧ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି ଶ୍ରୀଜେଶ । ଏହି ସମ୍ମାନଜନକ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପରେ ସୋମବାର ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଅଲମ୍ପିକ୍ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ବିଜେତା ହକି ଟିମର ଗୋଲକିପର୍ଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛି ।
-
A wall like no other! 🥅— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 31, 2022
Keep voting for the Guardian of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, @16Sreejesh for being the only Indian nominated for The World Games Athlete of the Year 2021.👏
Vote NOW to make our ⭐️ athlete clinch this award! pic.twitter.com/dgc5PItSVN
Loading...