IPL 2022: ଲକ୍ଷ୍ନୌକୁ ହରାଇ ପ୍ରଥମ ଟିମ ଭାବେ ପ୍ଲେ ଅଫକୁ ଗଲା ଗୁଜୁରାଟ
Published on: 11 minutes ago
IPL 2022: ଲକ୍ଷ୍ନୌକୁ ହରାଇ ପ୍ରଥମ ଟିମ ଭାବେ ପ୍ଲେ ଅଫକୁ ଗଲା ଗୁଜୁରାଟ
Published on: 11 minutes ago
ମୁମ୍ବଇ: IPL 2022 ପ୍ରଥମ ଟିମ ଭାବେ ପ୍ଲେ ଅଫ ତାଲିକାରେ ସ୍ଥାନ ପାଇଲା ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ଟାଇଟନ୍ସ । ଲକ୍ଷ୍ନୌ ସୁପର ଜିଆଣ୍ଟ୍ସକୁ 62 ରନରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କଲା ଟାଇଟନ୍ସ ଟିମ୍ ।
-
That's that from Match 57.@gujarat_titans win by 62 runs and become the first team to qualify for #TATAIPL 2022 Playoffs.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2022
Scorecard - https://t.co/45Tbqyj6pV #LSGvGT #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/PgsuxfLKye
Loading...