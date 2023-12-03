ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ ମୁଡରେ ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନା କଂଗ୍ରେସ, ରେଭାନ୍ତ ରେଡ୍ଡୀଙ୍କ ରୋଡ୍ ଶୋ'
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ ମୁଡରେ ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନା କଂଗ୍ରେସ । ଭୋଟ ଗଣତିରେ ବିଆରଏସ ଓ ବିଜେପିକୁ ମାତ ଦେଇ ଆଗୁଆ ରହିବା ପରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି ଉତ୍ସବ । ପାରମ୍ପରିକ ବାଦ୍ୟ, ନୃତ୍ୟରେ କମ୍ପୁଛି କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଦଳୀୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ । ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନାର କଂଗ୍ରେସ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ରେଭାନ୍ତ ରେଡ୍ଡୀଙ୍କ ବାସଗୃହ ସାମ୍ନାରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଦଳୀୟ ପତାକା, ପୋଷ୍ଟର ସହ ଦଳୀୟ କର୍ମକର୍ତ୍ତାଙ୍କ ଜୋରଦାର ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । କେଉଁଠୁ ଦଳର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ଓ ସୋନିଆ ଗାନ୍ଧୀଙ୍କ ପୋଷ୍ଟରରେ କ୍ଷୀର ଢଳାଯାଉଛି ତ କେଉଁ ଫୁଲ ବର୍ଷା କରାଯାଉଛି ।
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil says, "Congress is forming the govt and we are probably winning more than 70 seats. Congress is united and with the collective efforts, Congress has come back to power in… pic.twitter.com/qGmqvZi951— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
ରେଜଲ୍ଟ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦରେ ଏକ ବିଶାଳ ରୋଡ ଶୋ କରି ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ବୋଧନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରେଭାନ୍ତା ରେଡ୍ଡୀ । ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଡିଜିପି ଅଞ୍ଜାନୀ କୁମାରଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟି ଅନୁମତି ମଧ୍ୟ ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ରେଡ୍ଡୀଙ୍କ ରୋଡ ଶୋ ବାହାରିବା ପରେ ହଜାର ହଜାର ଲୋକେ ଏଥିରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇ ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy says, "Congress will form the government. There is a special place for the Gandhi family in the hearts of the Telangana people. We made a mistake in the 2014 and 2018 elections. This time, we corrected ourselves, and we… pic.twitter.com/kWgLbV1Po4— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
ତେବେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ରୁଦ୍ରପ୍ପା ପାଟିଲ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନାରେ ୭୦ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ଆସନରେ ବିଜୟୀ ଲାଭ କରି ସରକାର ଗଢିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି କଂଗ୍ରେସ ।"
#WATCH | #TelanganaElection2023 | Congress workers pour milk on a poster featuring Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Revanth Reddy as the party continues its lead in the state.— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
As per the official EC trends, the… pic.twitter.com/IWi4QEz4EQ
ସେହିଭଳି କଂଗ୍ରେସ ସାଂସଦ ଉତ୍ତମ କୁମାର ରେଡ୍ଡି ମଧ୍ୟ ପ୍ରତକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି,"ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନାରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ସରକାର ଗଢିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ପରିବାର ପାଇଁ ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନା ଲୋକଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ ଏକ ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ସ୍ଥାନ ରହିଛି । ଆମେ ୨୦୧୪ ଓ ୨୦୧୮ରେ ଯେଉଁସବୁ ଭୁଲ କରିଥିଲୁ ତାହା ଏହି ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ସୁଧାରିଥିଲୁ । ଯେଉଁଥିପାଇଁ ଆମକୁ ବିଜୟ ଧାରାରେ ଅଛୁ ।
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ବିଜେପି ନେତା ଏନ ଭି ସୁବାସ ମଧ୍ୟ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି' ଜନତା ଯାହାକୁ ବାଛିବେ ତାକୁ ଆମେ ମାନିବାକୁ ପଡିବ । କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଆଗୁଆ ରହିଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଭୟଭୀତ ରହିଛି । କଂଗ୍ରେସର ନିଜ ନେତା ଓ ନେତୃତ୍ବକୁ ନେଇ ଭୟରେ ରହିଛି । ଯେଉଁଦଳର ନିଜ ବିଧାୟକମାନଙ୍କୁ ରଖିପାରିବା ଭଳି ସାହସ ରଖୁନି ସେମାନେ ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ କଣ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ରଖିବେ ।'
#WATCH | Hyderabad: BJP leader N V Subhash says, "In elections, whatever mandate people give us is acceptable. As far as the Congress party is concerned, if you look near their political hub... they have kept so many buses there. That means that they are not confident in the MLAs… pic.twitter.com/ShP912ZhNp— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
#WATCH | Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy greets party workers as he arrives at the party office in Hyderabad— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
The party is leading on 65 of the total 119 seats in the state, ruling BRS is leading on 39 seats. pic.twitter.com/dkPmjjtZZ9
ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନା ରାଜ୍ୟ ଗଠନ ହେବା ପରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଏଠାରେ ସରକାର ଗଢିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟ ଗଠନ ହେବା ପରଠୁ କ୍ଷମତାରେ ଥିଲେ ବିଆରଏସ ମୁଖ୍ୟ କେ. ଚନ୍ଦ୍ର ଶେଖର ରାଓ ।
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ