माजी उपराष्ट्रपती व्यंकय्या नायडू यांच्यासह 132 जणांना पद्म पुरस्कार जाहीर, पंतप्रधानांनी केले अभिनंदन

Padma Award 2024 : भारतातील दुसऱ्या क्रमांकाचा असलेला सर्वोच्च नागरी सन्मान पद्म पुरस्कार 2024 जाहीर झाले आहेत. देशाचे माजी उपराष्ट्रपती व्यंकय्या नायडू, दक्षिणात्य सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी यांना पद्मविभूषण तर पहिल्या महिला माहुत पार्वती बरुआ, आदिवासी पर्यावरणवादी चामी मुर्मू, मिझोरामच्या सामाजिक कार्यकर्त्या संघनकिमा यांना पद्मश्री पुरस्कार जाहीर करण्यात आला आहे. पुरस्कार विजेत्यांचं पंतप्रधान मोदींनी अभिनंदन केले.

नवी दिल्ली Padma Award 2024 : प्रजासत्ताक दिनाच्या पूर्वसंध्येला पद्म पुरस्कारांची घोषणा करण्यात आली आहे. यात देशाचे माजी उपराष्ट्रपती व्यंकय्या नायडू आणि दक्षिणात्य सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी यांना पद्मविभूषण पुरस्कार जाहीर करण्यात आला आहे. तर संगीतकार प्यारेलाल आणि अभिनेता मिथून चक्रवर्ती यांना पद्मभूषण जाहीर झाला. यंदा एकूण 5 जणांचा पद्मविभूषण तर 17 जणांचा पद्मभूषण पुरस्कारात समावेश आहे. तसंच 110 जणांना पद्मश्री पुरस्कार जाहीर झालाय.

पद्मविभूषण पुरस्काराचे मानकरी :

पद्मभूषण (महाराष्ट्रातील मानकरी) :

  • हुरमुसजी कामा
  • अश्विन मेहता
  • राम नाईक
  • दत्तात्रय मायायो उर्फ राजदत्त
  • प्यारेलाल शर्मा
  • कुंदन व्यास

पद्मश्री (महाराष्ट्रातील मानकरी) :

  • उदय देशपांडे
  • मनोहर डोळे
  • झहिर काझी
  • चंद्रशेखर मेश्राम
  • कल्पना मोरपारिया
  • शंकरबाबा पापलकर

  • Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors. May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work. https://t.co/rDJbL9nHNi

    — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2024
  • यंदा पद्म पुरस्कार जाहीर झालेल्या 132 जणांमध्ये 30 महिलांचा समावेश आहे. तर 8 जण परदेशी, एनआयआर, पीआयओ, ओसीआय या प्रवर्गातील आहेत. तसंच 9 जणांना मरणोत्तर हा सन्मान जाहीर करण्यात आलाय.

प्रजासत्ताक दिनी होते घोषणा : देशात पद्म पुरस्कारांची सुरुवात 1954 सालापासून करण्यात आली. पद्मविभूषण, पद्मभूषण आणि पद्मश्री या तीन श्रेणींमध्ये हे पुरस्कार प्रदान करण्यात येतात. कला, सामाजिक कार्य, सार्वजनिक घडामोडी, विज्ञान आणि अभियांत्रिकी, व्यापार आणि उद्योग, औषध, साहित्य आणि शिक्षण, क्रीडा, नागरी सेवा इत्यादी विविध शाखा /कार्यक्षेत्रात हे पुरस्कार देण्यात येतात. 'पद्मविभूषण' हा पुरस्कार उल्लेखनीय आणि अतुलनीय सेवेसाठी दिला जातो. तर उच्च श्रेणीतील अतुलनीय सेवेसाठी ‘पद्मभूषण’ आणि कोणत्याही क्षेत्रातील अतुलनीय सेवेसाठी ‘पद्मश्री पुरस्कारानं गौरवण्यात येतं. दरवर्षी प्रजासत्ताक दिनी या पुरस्कारांची घोषणा केली जाते.

  • पंतप्रधान मोदींनी केलं अभिनंदन : पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी 'X' (पुर्वीचं ट्विटर) वरील पोस्टमध्ये म्हटलंय की, "पद्म पुरस्कारानं सन्मानित झालेल्या सर्वांचं अभिनंदन आहे. भारत त्यांच्या विविध क्षेत्रातील योगदानाची कदर करतो. पुरस्कार विजेत्यांच्या असामान्य कार्यांकडून लोकांना प्रेरणा मिळत राहो."

