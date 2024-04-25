'ഡല്‍ഹി ലഫ്. ഗവര്‍ണറുടെ കേരള സന്ദര്‍ശനം രാഷ്‌ട്രീയ ലക്ഷ്യത്തോടെ': തെര. കമ്മീഷന് കത്ത് നൽകി വി ഡി സതീശൻ - V D satheeshan letter to EC

Published : 23 hours ago

ഡല്‍ഹി ലഫ്റ്റനന്‍റ് ഗവര്‍ണർ വിനയ് കുമാർ സക്‌സേനയുടെ കേരള സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിനെതിരെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന് കത്ത് നൽകി പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ്.

തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഡല്‍ഹി ലഫ്റ്റനന്‍റ് ഗവര്‍ണർ വിനയ് കുമാർ സക്‌സേനയുടെ കേരള സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിൽ ഇടപെടണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന് കത്ത് നൽകി പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് വി ഡി സതീശൻ. ഭരണഘടനാ പദവിയിരിക്കുന്ന ലഫ്റ്റനന്‍റ് ഗവര്‍ണ്ണര്‍ ബിജെപി ക്ക് വേണ്ടി നേരിട്ട് പ്രചാരണത്തിന് എത്തുന്നു എന്ന് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് ദേശീയ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന് വി ഡി സതീശൻ കത്ത് നൽകിയത്.

ഡല്‍ഹി ലഫ്റ്റനന്‍റ് ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ക്കെതിരെ നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കാനും പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് കത്തിൽ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. രാഷ്‌ട്രീയ ലക്ഷ്യത്തോടെയാണ് ഡല്‍ഹി ലഫ്റ്റനന്‍റ് ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ വിനയ് കുമാർ സക്‌സേന കേരളത്തിലെത്തുന്നത്. കേരളത്തിലെ വിവിധ പള്ളികളിൽ സന്ദർശനം നടത്തുന്നത് ബിജെപിക്ക് വരുന്ന ലോക്‌സഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ അനുകൂലമായി സ്വാധീനം ചെലുത്താനാണ്.

കേരളത്തിൽ രണ്ട് ദിവസത്തെ സന്ദർശനത്തിനെത്തുന്ന സക്‌സേന സിറോ മലബാർ സഭ, ജാക്കൊബൈറ്റ് സിറിയൻ ഓർത്തോഡോക്‌സ് സഭ, മലങ്കര ഓർത്തോഡോക്‌സ് സിറിയൻ സഭ എന്നിവരുമായി ചർച്ച നടത്താന്‍ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇതിൽ പല സഭ മേലധ്യക്ഷന്മാരും ലഫ്റ്റനന്‍റ് ഗവര്‍ണറെ കാണാൻ വിസമ്മതം അറിയിച്ചതായും വി ഡി സതീശൻ കത്തിൽ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്നു.

ഭരണഘടനപരമായ പദവി വഹിക്കുന്ന ഒരാളുടെ ഇതരത്തിലുള്ള പ്രവർത്തി ഭരണഘടനാ മൂല്യങ്ങളുടെ അടിത്തറയെ തന്നെ വെല്ലുവിളിക്കുന്നതാണെന്നും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ അടിയന്തിരമായി വിഷയത്തിൽ ഇടപെടണമെന്നും പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് കത്തിൽ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

കത്തിന്‍റെ പൂര്‍ണരൂപം

I am writing to invite your attention to the blatant violation of the model code of conduct by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena by visiting various church heads in Kerala to lure them to take a stance in favor of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It is learned that Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, requested an audience with the heads of the Syro Malabar Church, Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and others. As per reports, leaders of some of the churches have declined to meet the Lieutenant Governor.

As you are aware, the governor is the constitutional head of the state and is restricted from involving in any political activity. However, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor visiting various church heads in Kerala just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to garner votes for the BJP is a blot on democracy and its founding values.

I therefore request your good self to initiate urgent action on the blatant violation of the model code of conduct by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

