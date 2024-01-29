ഗാബയില്‍ ചരിത്രം, കണ്ണീരണിഞ്ഞ് ലാറയും ഹൂപ്പറും...സൂപ്പറാണ് വെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്‍ഡീസ് യുവനിര

Brian Lara Carl Hooper Emotional Aus vs WI 2nd Test Brian Lara and Carl Hooper In Tears ബ്രയാന്‍ ലാറ കാള്‍ ഹൂപ്പര്‍

ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയക്കെതിരായ രണ്ടാം ടെസ്റ്റ് മത്സരത്തിലെ വിന്‍ഡീസ് ജയത്തില്‍ വികാരാധീനരായി ഇതിഹാസതാരം ബ്രയാന്‍ ലാറയും ടീം സഹപരിശീലകന്‍ കാള്‍ ഹൂപ്പറും.

ബ്രിസ്‌ബേന്‍: വെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്‍ഡീസ് യുവനിര ഗാബയില്‍ കരുത്തരായ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയന്‍ ടീമിനെതിരെ ചരിത്ര ജയം നേടിയതിന് പിന്നാലെ കണ്ണീരണിഞ്ഞ് വിന്‍ഡീസ് മുന്‍ താരങ്ങളായ ബ്രയാന്‍ ലാറയും (Brian Lara) കാള്‍ ഹൂപ്പറും (Carl Hooper). ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയക്കെതിരായ രണ്ടാം ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടെസ്റ്റിന്‍റെ നാലം ദിനമായിരുന്ന ഇന്നലെ എട്ട് റണ്‍സിന്‍റെ ആവേശകരമായ ജയമായിരുന്നു വിന്‍ഡീസ് സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. വിന്‍ഡീസ് താരങ്ങള്‍ മൈതാനത്ത് ചരിത്രം തിരുത്തിക്കുറിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് മുന്‍താരങ്ങള്‍ വികാരാധീനരായി പ്രതികരണം നടത്തിയത്.

  • Adam Gilchrist hugged and congratulated Brian Lara in the commentary box after a historic West Indies win at the Gabba.

    - Gilly is a true gentleman...!!! ❤️pic.twitter.com/xk92Lgw3tb

    — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

27 വര്‍ഷത്തെ ഇവടേളയ്‌ക്ക് ശേഷം ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയന്‍ മണ്ണില്‍ വെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്‍ഡീസ് ടീം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയ ആദ്യത്തെ ടെസ്റ്റ് വിജയമായിരുന്നു ഗാബയിലേത്. 1997ല്‍ പെര്‍ത്തില്‍ വച്ചായിരുന്നു ഇതിന് മുന്‍പ് വിന്‍ഡീസ് അവസാനമായി ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയക്കെതിരെ ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ജയം നേടിയത്. വിന്‍ഡീസ് യുവനിര ഗാബയില്‍ പുതിയ ചരിത്രം കുറിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ കമന്‍ററി ബോക്‌സിലായിരുന്നു ഇതിഹാസതാരം ബ്രയാന്‍ ലാറ.

  • Carl Hooper in the dressing room couldn't control his tears.

    - This a victory of Test cricket, they richly deserved this. 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/bdYCAXZIjz

    — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

നിറകണ്ണുകളോടെയായിരുന്നു ലാറ കമന്‍ററി ബോക്‌സിലിരുന്ന് കളി വിവരണം നടത്തിയത് (Brian Lara Emotional Reaction After West Indies Win Against Australia). ഡ്രസിങ് റൂമിലായിരുന്നു വിന്‍ഡീസ് സഹപരിശീലകനായ കാള്‍ ഹൂപ്പര്‍ (Carl Hooper Reaction On West Indies Test Win At Gabba). ജയത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ ആനന്ദ കണ്ണുനീര്‍ പൊഴിക്കുന്ന താരത്തിന്‍റെ വീഡിയോയും സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ പ്രചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയക്കെതിരായ ടെസ്റ്റ് പരമ്പരയിലെ അവസാന മത്സരത്തില്‍ എട്ട് റണ്‍സിന്‍റെ ജയമാണ് സന്ദര്‍ശകരായ വെസ്റ്റ് ഇന്‍ഡീസ് നേടിയത്. 216 റണ്‍സായിരുന്നു ഗാബ ടെസ്റ്റ് സ്വന്തമാക്കാന്‍ ഓസീസിന് വേണ്ടിയിരുന്നത്. എന്നാല്‍, ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫ് (Shamar Joseph) എന്ന 24കാരന്‍റെ ഏഴ് വിക്കറ്റ് പ്രകടനം മത്സരത്തില്‍ വമ്പന്മാരായ ഓസീസിനെ തകര്‍ക്കുകയായിരുന്നു (Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Result).

11.5 ഓവറില്‍ 68 റണ്‍സ് മാത്രം വിട്ടുകൊടുത്താണ് ജോസഫ് ഓസീസിന്‍റെ ഏഴ് വിക്കറ്റുകള്‍ പിഴുതത്. കാമറൂണ്‍ ഗ്രീന്‍, ട്രാവിസ് ഹെഡ്, മിച്ചല്‍ മാര്‍ഷ്, അലക്‌സ് കാരി, മിച്ചല്‍ സ്റ്റാര്‍ക്ക്, പാറ്റ് കമ്മിന്‍സ്, ജോഷ് ഹേസല്‍വുഡ് എന്നീ ഓസീസ് താരങ്ങളാണ് ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫിന് മുന്നില്‍ വീണത്. പിങ്ക് ബോള്‍ ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ വിന്‍ഡീസിന്‍റെ ആദ്യ ജയവും ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയുടെ ആദ്യത്തെ തോല്‍വിയുമായിരുന്നു ഈ മത്സരം.

Also Read : സ്റ്റാര്‍ക്കിന്‍റെ യോര്‍ക്കറില്‍ വീണു, മടങ്ങി വരവില്‍ ഓസീസിന്‍റെ 'നടുവൊടിച്ചു'; ഇത് ഷമാര്‍ ജോസഫിന്‍റെ മധുരപ്രതികാരം

