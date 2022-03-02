LIVE Updates | വ്യോമാക്രമണം കടുപ്പിച്ച് റഷ്യ ; കീവിൽ സ്ഫോടന പരമ്പര
LIVE Updates | വ്യോമാക്രമണം കടുപ്പിച്ച് റഷ്യ ; കീവിൽ സ്ഫോടന പരമ്പര
14:54 March 02
6,000 റഷ്യക്കാരെ വധിച്ചതായി യുക്രൈന്
⚡️Zelensky: Think of this number: Almost 6,000 Russians died.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 2, 2022
To get what? Get Ukraine? It is impossible.
This is not to be changed by missiles, bombs, tanks, any strikes. We are in our native land. And for the war against us there will be an International Tribunal for them.
- 6,000 റഷ്യക്കാരെ വധിച്ചെന്ന് യുക്രൈന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് സെലന്സ്കി. മിസൈലുകള് കൊണ്ടോ ബോംബുകള് കൊണ്ടോ യുക്രൈനെ തകര്ക്കാനാകില്ല. യുക്രൈന് ജനത അജയ്യതയുടെ പ്രതീകമെന്നും സെലന്സ്കി.
14:34 March 02
അതിര്ത്തി മേഖലയില് സുരക്ഷ കടുപ്പിച്ച് ബെലാറുസ്
-
Belarus says it boosts security on southern, western borders https://t.co/1Xui1D6JTQ pic.twitter.com/CSVYHyhpZU— Reuters (@Reuters) March 2, 2022
- യുക്രൈനെതിരെ റഷ്യ ആക്രമണം കടുപ്പിച്ചതോടെ തെക്ക്-പടിഞ്ഞാറന് അതിര്ത്തി മേഖലയില് സുരക്ഷ കടുപ്പിച്ച് ബെലാറുസ്.
വ്യോമാക്രമണം കടുപ്പിച്ച് റഷ്യ ; കീവിൽ സ്ഫോടന പരമ്പര, സമാധാനം പുലരാന് ഇന്ന് രണ്ടാംവട്ട ചർച്ച
