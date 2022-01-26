India Republic Day | പ്രൗഡ ഗംഭീരമായി പരേഡ്; രാജ്യം 73-ാമത് റിപ്പബ്ളിക് ദിനം ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നു
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: കൊവിഡ് വ്യാപനത്തിനിടെയിലും രാജ്യം 73-ാമത് റിപ്പബ്ളിക് ദിനം വര്ണാഭമായി ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നു. ദേശീയ യുദ്ധസ്മാരകത്തില് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ആദരമര്പ്പിച്ചതോടെയാണ് ചടങ്ങുകള്ക്ക് ഔദ്യോഗിക തുടക്കമായത്. രാവിലെ പത്തരയോടെയാണ് റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിന പരേഡ് രാജ്പഥില് ആരംഭിച്ചത്.
-
Delhi | The Assam Regiment contingent marches down the Rajpath on Republic Day— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
This contingent comprises troops from all seven North Eastern States.
It has been a three-time winner of Republic Day Parade pic.twitter.com/rMHU0yeHxA
സൈനിക ശക്തി വിളിച്ചോതുന്നതായിരുന്നു പരേഡ്. രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് സല്യൂട്ട് സ്വീകരിച്ചു. സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യത്തിന്റെ 75–ാം വാർഷികമായ അമൃത് മഹോത്സവത്തിനിടെയാണ് രാജ്യം റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനമെത്തുന്നത്. ഇത്തവണത്തെ ആഘോഷത്തില് വിശിഷ്ടാതിഥിയില്ലായിരുന്നു. ലഫ്റ്റ്നന്റ് ജനറൽ വിജയ് കുമാർ മിശ്രയാണ് പരേഡ് കമാൻഡർ.
-
Tableau of UP showcases achievement through skill development &employment via 'One District One Product', based on new micro, small & medium enterprise policy & industrial development policy of the state govt. Development in Kashi Vishwanath corridor also exhibited.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/r2eUNtWZv0— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
24,000 പേർക്ക് കാണാൻ അനുമതി ലഭിച്ച പരേഡില് 25 നിശ്ചല ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ അണിനിരന്നു. 75 വിമാനങ്ങളുടെ ഫ്ലൈ പാസ്റ്റും മത്സര പ്രക്രിയയിലൂടെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്ത 480 നര്ത്തകരുടെ പ്രകടനങ്ങളും പരേഡിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി.
-
Ministry of Civil Aviation's tableau participates in #RepublicDayParade for the first time.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
It showcases Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, incl helicopters & water aerodromes & over 80 lakh people have benefitted pic.twitter.com/coJuE4yGIF
10 വലിയ എല്.ഇ.ഡി സ്ക്രീനുകള് സ്ഥാപിക്കുകയുണ്ടായി. പരേഡിന്റെ ദൂരപരിധി കുറച്ച് 3.3 കിലോ മീറ്ററാക്കി കുറച്ചിരുന്നു. നേരത്തേ 8.2 കിലോ മീറ്ററായിരുന്നു.