G20 Summit| ജി 20 ഉച്ചകോടിക്ക് തുടക്കം; ലോക നേതാക്കൻമാരെ സ്വീകരിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദിയും കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിമാരും
Published: 1 hours ago
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഇന്ത്യ ആദ്യമായി ആതിഥേയത്വം വഹിക്കുന്ന ജി 20 ഉച്ചകോടിക്ക് തുടക്കം. ഉച്ചകോടി നടക്കുന്നത് ഡല്ഹി പ്രഗതി മൈതാനിലെ ഭാരത് മണ്ഡപത്തില്. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയും മറ്റ് ലോക നേതാക്കൻമാരും ഭാരത് മണ്ഡപത്തിലെത്തി.
Tune in!— G20 India (@g20org) September 9, 2023
PM @narendramodi receives G20 Heads of Delegations arriving for the landmark #G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam. #G20India
📺 Watch live ➡ https://t.co/5Ro5LlQJPG pic.twitter.com/PYY51jH676
പതിനെട്ടാമത് ജി 20 ഉച്ചകോടിക്കാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ആതിഥേയത്വം വഹിക്കുന്നത്. രാവിലെ 10.30ന് നടക്കുന്ന ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തിന് ശേഷം ഒരു ഭൂമി എന്ന വിഷയത്തില് ചർച്ച നടക്കും. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് ശേഷം ഒരു കുടുംബം എന്ന വിഷയത്തിലും നാളെ (ഞായറാഴ്ച) ഭാവിയെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള വിഷയങ്ങളിലും ചർച്ചകൾ നടക്കും. ആഫ്രിക്കൻ യൂണിയനെ ജി 20യില് ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന കാര്യം, റഷ്യ-യുക്രൈൻ യുദ്ധം എന്നിവ ഉച്ചകോടിയില് പ്രധാന ചർച്ചകളാണ്.
A warm welcome to all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, Guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 9, 2023
India's G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’, is a global roadmap for…
ജി 20 രാജ്യങ്ങൾ ക്ഷണിക്കപ്പെട്ട എട്ട് രാജ്യങ്ങൾ, 14 അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര സംഘടന തലവൻമാർ എന്നിവർ ഉച്ചകോടിയില് വിവിധ ചർച്ചകളില് പങ്കെടുക്കും. ഒരു ഭൂമി ഒരു കുടുംബം ഒരു ഭാവി എന്നതാണ് ഇന്നും നാളെയുമായി നടക്കുന്ന ഉച്ചകോടിയുടെ പ്രധാന പ്രമേയം. ഇന്ത്യയില് 60 ഇടങ്ങളിലായി നടന്ന 220 ഓളം യോഗങ്ങളുടെ സമാപനം കൂടിയാണ് ഉച്ചകോടി. ആഗോള സാമ്പത്തികാവസ്ഥ, കാലാവസ്ഥ വ്യതിയാനം, കൊവിഡ് ആഘാതം, ഭക്ഷ്യവിതരണ ശൃംഖല തുടങ്ങിയ വിഷയങ്ങളും ഉച്ചകോടി ചര്ച്ച ചെയ്യും.
ജർമൻ ചാൻസലർ ഒലാഫ് ഷോൾസ് ന്യൂഡൽഹിയില്: (German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit) ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ഡല്ഹിയില് വിമാനമിറങ്ങിയ ജർമൻ ചാൻസലർ ഒലാഫ് ഷോൾസിനെ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി ഭാനു പ്രതാപ് സിംഗ് വർമയുടെ (Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma) നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. ഒലാഫ് ഷോൾസിനെ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യാൻ പരമ്പരാഗത നൃത്തവും വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സജ്ജമാക്കിയിരുന്നു.
India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023
It is my firm belief that…
#WATCH | G 20 in India | Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/Qf80SgkIP0— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
Warm welcome to our esteemed guests for the #G20 Summit.@POTUS @JoeBiden warmly received by MoS @MORTHIndia & @MoCA_GoI @Gen_VKSingh at the airport.@President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea and PM @AlboMP of Australia welcomed by MoS @MSDESkillIndia & @GoI_MeitY @Rajeev_GoI… pic.twitter.com/7XOMFzKs4u— G20 India (@g20org) September 8, 2023
More G20 leaders touch down in New Delhi for the #G20 Summit.— G20 India (@g20org) September 9, 2023
Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud welcomed by Minister @RailMinIndia @pib_comm & @GoI_MeitY @AshwiniVaishnaw.
Chancellor of Germany @Bundeskanzler welcomed by MoS @minmsme… pic.twitter.com/8Mv3b1R7zJ
ഈ വർഷം മേയിൽ ഹിരോഷിമയിൽ നടന്ന ജി 7 (Hiroshima G7 Summit) ഉച്ചകോടിക്കിടെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ജർമ്മൻ ചാൻസലറുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. ഇരുവരും ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധങ്ങളിലെ പുരോഗതി അവലോകനം ചെയ്യുകയും പ്രാദേശിക വികസനങ്ങളെയും ആഗോള വെല്ലുവിളികളെയും കുറിച്ചുള്ള കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകൾ കൈമാറുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഈ കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയിൽ ഇന്ത്യ-യൂറോപ്യൻ യൂണിയൻ വ്യാപാര, നിക്ഷേപ കരാറുകൾക്ക് ജർമ്മനിയുടെ നൽകുന്ന പിന്തുണയെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.
ഉച്ചകോടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന പ്രധാന ലോക നേതാക്കളെല്ലാം ഇതിനോടകം ദില്ലിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചേർന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. ലോക നേതാക്കൾക്ക് കേന്ദ്ര മന്ത്രിമാരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തില് ഊഷ്മളമായ സ്വീകരണമാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ഒരുക്കുന്നത്.