जम्मू कश्मीर के पुंछ में आतंकियों ने सेना की गाड़ी पर किया हमला
Updated: 7 minutes ago |
Published: 13 minutes ago
Published: 13 minutes ago
Follow Us
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुंछ में आतंकियों ने सेना की गाड़ी पर किया हमला
Updated: 7 minutes ago |
Published: 13 minutes ago
Published: 13 minutes ago
Follow Us
पुंछ : जम्मू कश्मीर के पुंछ में आतंकियों ने गुरुवार को सेना की गाड़ी पर हमला कर दिया. इसके बाद सेना ने इलाके की घेराबंदी करने के साथ ही आतंकियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है.
-
Terrorists fire at Army vehicle carrying jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023
-
J&K | A joint operation was launched yesterday in the general area of Surankote and Bafliaz of Poonch and contact with terrorists has been established today. Encounter is underway.— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023
Loading...