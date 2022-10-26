congress steering committee : खड़गे की नई 'टीम' में सोनिया और राहुल शामिल
congress steering committee : खड़गे की नई 'टीम' में सोनिया और राहुल शामिल
कांग्रेस के नए अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने सीडब्लूसी की जगह पर नई स्टीयरिंग कमेटी की घोषणा की है. इसमें पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह, कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी को शामिल किया गया है.
The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee.— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022
Senior party leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others are the members of the Committee. pic.twitter.com/pbAQrlecZE
