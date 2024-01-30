सरफराज खान के भाई मुशीर का अंडर-19 विश्व कप में धमाल, ठोका दूसरा शतक

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड के बीच खेले जा रहे मुकाबले में Musheer Khan ने शतक ठोंका है. यह उनका इस विश्व कप में दूसरा शतक है. मुशीर के भाई Sarfaraz Khan को कल ही इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय स्क्वाड में शामिल किया गया था. पढ़ें पूरी खबर....

नई दिल्ली : बीसीसीआई ने सोमवार को के एल राहुल की चोट के बाद सरफराज खान को भारतीय स्क्वाड में शामिल किया गया है. सरफराज के शामिल होने के बाद अब उनके भाई मुशहिर खान ने अंडर 19 विश्व कप में झंडे गाड़ दिए हैं. उन्होंने इसी विश्व कप में दूसरा शतक ठोक दिया है. मुशीर ने अंडर 19 विश्व कप में सुपर 6 मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ 131 रन की शतकीय पारी खेली है. उनकी इस पारी की बदौलत भारतीय टीम 295 रन बनाने में कामयाब हुई.

मुशीर ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ 126 गेंदों में 131 रन बनाए जिसमें उन्होंने 13 चौके और 3 छक्के जमाए. इस पारी के बाद ही वह शिखर धवन के बाद एक विश्व कप में दो शतक बनाने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं. मुशीर ने इससे पहले इसी विश्व कप में आयरलैंड के खिलाफ 106 गेंदों में 118 रन की पारी खेली थी. पिछले मुकाबले में यूएसए के खिलाउ उन्होंने 76 गेंदों में 73 रन बनाए थे.

राष्ट्रीय टीम में चयन के बाद मुशीर खान के भाई सरफराज ने कहा था कि मैं अपने भाई से काफी कुछ सीखता हूं उसके पास मुझसे अच्छी तकनीक है और वह बेहतर बल्लेबाज है. 2016 के अंडर 19 विश्व कप में सरफराज खान टॉप स्कोरर थे इस बार के विश्व कप में मुशीर खान टॉप स्कोरर हैं. मुशीर खान ने अब तक सिर्फ 3 प्रथम श्रेणी मैच खेले हैं जिसमें उन्हें पांच मैचों में बल्लेबाजी करने का मौका मिला है. हालांकि मुशीर अभी तक प्रथम श्रेणी में कुछ भी खास नहीं कर सके हैं. उनके नाम सिर्फ 96 पन हैं और 42 उसमें सर्वश्रेष्ठ है.

