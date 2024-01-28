दक्षिण अफ्रीका महिला टीम ने किया कमाल, ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर ऐतिहासिक पहली जीत की दर्ज

कैनबरा : कप्तान लॉरा वोल्वार्ट ने बल्ले से शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए रविवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका को ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर छह विकेट से टी-20 मैच में ऐतिहासिक जीत दिलाने में मदद की.
Laura Wolvaardt and South Africa claim their first ever women's T20I victory over Australia and two crucial points in their multi-format series 👏
Protea power in Canberra!— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024
Laura Wolvaardt and South Africa claim their first ever women's T20I victory over Australia and two crucial points in their multi-format series 👏
आईसीसी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, लॉरा वोल्वार्ट ने नाबाद 58 रनों की पारी खेलकर दक्षिण अफ्रीका को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 142/6 के मामूली स्कोर को पार करने में मदद की और बहु-प्रारूप श्रृंखला के टी20 हिस्से को 1-1 जीत के साथ बराबर कर दिया.
पहले खेलते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने 20 ओवर में 142/6 का स्कोर बनाया, जवाब में दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम ने 19 ओवर में 144/4 का स्कोर बनाया. दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कप्तान लॉरा वोल्वार्ट ने नाबाद 53 गेंद 58 को प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच चुना गया.
South Africa claim their first win against Australia in a women's T20I as they prime for a #T20WorldCup later in the year 👏
More from #AUSvSA 👇
History 📚— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024
South Africa claim their first win against Australia in a women's T20I as they prime for a #T20WorldCup later in the year 👏
More from #AUSvSA 👇
यह महिला टी20 इतिहास में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका की पहली जीत थी. इससे बांग्लादेश में इस साल होने वाले आईसीसी महिला टी20 विश्व कप से पहले प्रोटियाज़ का आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा.
दक्षिण अफ्रीका सबसे हालिया टी20 विश्व कप के फाइनल में पहुंचा जब उन्होंने 2023 में इस आयोजन की मेजबानी की थी. हालांकि वे फाइनल में हार गए. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने केप में टूर्नामेंट के निर्णायक मैच में प्रोटियाज पर 19 रन की जीत के साथ अपना छठा खिताब जीता.
The Proteas Women register their biggest win Down Under 🇿🇦🇦🇺
All to play for in the final T20I 🍿
Determination!— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) January 28, 2024
The Proteas Women register their biggest win Down Under 🇿🇦🇦🇺
All to play for in the final T20I 🍿
इंग्लैंड, वेस्टइंडीज, भारत और अब दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने अपनी पिछली टी20 विश्व कप जीत के बाद से ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर जीत दर्ज की है. प्रोटियाज होबार्ट में अपनी श्रृंखला के तीसरे मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के खिलाफ अपनी श्रृंखला के टी20 हिस्से को जीतने की संभावना तलाश रहे हैं. इस जीत से बहु-प्रारूप श्रृंखला के टी20 में दोनों टीमों के दो-दो अंक हो गए हैं.