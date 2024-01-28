दक्षिण अफ्रीका महिला टीम ने किया कमाल, ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर ऐतिहासिक पहली जीत की दर्ज

author img

By IANS

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

proteas women

दक्षिण अफ्रीका महिला टीम ने दूसरे टी20 मैच में 6 विकेट से जीत हासिल कर इतिहास रच दिया है. दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने पहली बार इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराया है.

कैनबरा : कप्तान लॉरा वोल्वार्ट ने बल्ले से शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए रविवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका को ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर छह विकेट से टी-20 मैच में ऐतिहासिक जीत दिलाने में मदद की.

आईसीसी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, लॉरा वोल्वार्ट ने नाबाद 58 रनों की पारी खेलकर दक्षिण अफ्रीका को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 142/6 के मामूली स्कोर को पार करने में मदद की और बहु-प्रारूप श्रृंखला के टी20 हिस्से को 1-1 जीत के साथ बराबर कर दिया.

पहले खेलते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने 20 ओवर में 142/6 का स्कोर बनाया, जवाब में दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम ने 19 ओवर में 144/4 का स्कोर बनाया. दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कप्तान लॉरा वोल्वार्ट ने नाबाद 53 गेंद 58 को प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच चुना गया.

यह महिला टी20 इतिहास में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका की पहली जीत थी. इससे बांग्लादेश में इस साल होने वाले आईसीसी महिला टी20 विश्व कप से पहले प्रोटियाज़ का आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा.

दक्षिण अफ्रीका सबसे हालिया टी20 विश्व कप के फाइनल में पहुंचा जब उन्होंने 2023 में इस आयोजन की मेजबानी की थी. हालांकि वे फाइनल में हार गए. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने केप में टूर्नामेंट के निर्णायक मैच में प्रोटियाज पर 19 रन की जीत के साथ अपना छठा खिताब जीता.

इंग्लैंड, वेस्टइंडीज, भारत और अब दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने अपनी पिछली टी20 विश्व कप जीत के बाद से ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर जीत दर्ज की है. प्रोटियाज होबार्ट में अपनी श्रृंखला के तीसरे मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के खिलाफ अपनी श्रृंखला के टी20 हिस्से को जीतने की संभावना तलाश रहे हैं. इस जीत से बहु-प्रारूप श्रृंखला के टी20 में दोनों टीमों के दो-दो अंक हो गए हैं.

ये भी पढ़ें :-

TAGGED:

SA Women vs AUS Womenproteas womenAUSW vs SAWदक्षिण अफ्रीका महिला टीम

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

ट्रेकिंग के लिए गए युवक-युवती की मौत, पालतू डॉगी की मदद से मिली लाशें, दो दिन तक साथ ही रहा

UCC धार्मिक कुरीतियां खत्म करेगा, लिव इन रिलेशन के बहाने अनैतिक कार्य स्वीकार नहीं- रेखा आर्य

अंतरंग इमेज पर नियंत्रण व सेक्सटॉर्शन से लड़ने के लिए मेटा ने किया ये काम

DU के आईपी महिला कॉलेज के 100 साल पूरे, परवेज मुशर्रफ की मां सहित कई नामी हस्तियों ने की हैं यहां पढ़ाई

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.