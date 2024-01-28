इंग्लैंड 420 के स्कोर पर ऑलआउट, ओली पोप ने बनाए 196 रन; भारत को जीत के लिए चाहिए 231 रन

हैदराबाद : इंग्लैंड की दूसरी पारी लंच से ठीक पहले 420 रन के स्कोर पर सिमट गई है. हालांकि, इंग्लैंड ने भारत पर 230 रनों की अहम लीड ले ली है. इंग्लैंड के लिए हीरो दाएं हाथ के स्टार बल्लेबाज ओली पोप रहे, जो अपना दोहरा शतक बनाने से मात्र 4 रनों से चूक गए. पोप ने 196 रनों की पारी खेलकर अपनी टीम को मैच में मजबूत स्थिति में पहुंचा दिया. भारत को अब पहला टेस्ट मैच जीतने के लिए 231 रन चाहिए.
Ollie Pope's incredible innings of 196 has helped England set a competitive target for the hosts 👊— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Can India chase this down?#WTC25 | #INDvENG: https://t.co/E53vcqjfHE pic.twitter.com/up0AjxmDCL
ओली पोप दोहरा शतक बनाने से चूके
इंग्लैंड के लिए संकटमोचन साबित हुए ओली पोप ने 278 गेंद में 21 चौकों की मदद से 196 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली. हालांकि वो दुर्भाग्यवश दोहरा शतक पूरे करने से मात्र 4 रन पहले आउट हो गए. रिवर्स स्वीप शॉट मारने के चक्कर में वो भारत के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह का शिकार बने. बुमराह ने बेहतरीन यॉर्कर पर पोप को क्लीन बोल्ड कर इंग्लैंड की पारी को 420 के स्कोर पर समेट दिया. पोप के अलावा अन्य कोई भी बल्लेबाज 50+ स्कोर बनाने में नाकाम रहा.
His first competitive match for 7 months following injury 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
An innings of genius, invention and bravery 🏏
That was so special, @OPope32 👏 pic.twitter.com/fxMYNnhVgg
बुमराह रहे सबसे सफल भारतीय गेंदबाज
दूसरी पारी में भारत की ओर से सबसे सफल गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह रहे, जिन्होंने 4 विकेट झटके. अश्विन ने भी 3 विकेट अपने नाम किए. वहीं, जडेजा ने 2 भी विकेट चटकाए. अक्षर पटेल को भी 1 सफलता हाथ लगी.
Lunch on Day 4 in Hyderabad 🍱— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
England are all out for 420 and #TeamIndia need 2⃣3⃣1⃣ to win 🙌
Stay tuned for the second session ⏳
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HGTxXf8b1E#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/E8axUcu3lj
चौथे दिन के पहले सेशन का हाल
इग्लैंड ने चौथे दिन (316/6) के स्कोर से आगे खेलना शुरू किया. भारत की ओर से चौथे दिन की शुरुआत स्टार स्पिनर रविद्र जडेजा ने की. फिर अगला ओवर कराने आए जसप्रीत बुमराह की दूसरी गेंद पर 1 रन लेकर ओली पोप ने अपने 150 रन पूरे किए. इसके साथ ही पोप टेस्ट इतिहास में भारत के खिलाफ दूसरी पारी में 150+ रन बनाने वाले इंग्लैंड के तीसरे बल्लेबाज बन गए.
Edged and taken!— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
A wicket early in the morning from Jasprit Bumrah with the old ball 😎
Rehan Ahmed departs and England are 339/7
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/HGTxXf8b1E#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/oZlRCGyQM1
पोप ने भारतीय गेंदबाजों की जमकर क्लास ली और रेहान अहमद के साथ 74 गेंद में 50 रनों की साझेदारी पूरी की. भारत को स्टार तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह ने दिन की पहली सफलता दिलाई. बुमराह ने रेहान अहमद को 28 रन के निजी स्कोर पर विकेट के पीछे केएस भरत के हाथों कैच आउट कराकर इंग्लैंड का स्कोर (339/7) कर दिया.
भारत ने 88 ओवर की समाप्ति पर नई गेंद ली. जड़ेजा ने नई गेंद से पहला ओवर फेंका. पोप एक बार फिर भाग्यशाली रहे और केएल राहुल ने मोहम्मद सिराज की गेंद पर 186 के निजी स्कोर पर पहली स्लिप पर उनका कैच टपका दिया.
Eight down!@ashwinravi99 gets his third and Tom Hartley departs for 34.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
England 419/8 with a lead of 229.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/HGTxXf8b1E#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Ux7rL96k2k
ओली पोप और टॉम हार्टले ने 8वें विकेट के लिए 106 गेंद पर 80 रनों की साझेदारी की. भारत के ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने हार्टले को 34 रन के स्कोर पर क्लीन बोल्ड कर खतरनाक दिख रही इस पार्टनरशिप का अंत किया. इसके बाद जल्द ही फिर रविंद्र जडेजा ने मार्क वुड को बिना खाता खोले आउट कर इंग्लैंड के स्कोर को (420/9) कर दिया.
Another @imjadeja wicket 👌— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Another sharp catch behind the stumps from @KonaBharat 👏
England 420/9
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/HGTxXf8b1E#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/iufdGJ26Sj
