इंग्लैंड 420 के स्कोर पर ऑलआउट, ओली पोप ने बनाए 196 रन; भारत को जीत के लिए चाहिए 231 रन

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

इंग्लैंड ने दूसरी पारी में ओली पोप के 196 रनों की मदद से 420 रन का स्कोर बनाया और भारत पर 230 रनों की लीड हासिल कर ली. टीम इंडिया को अब पहला टेस्ट मैच जीतने के लिए 231 रन के लक्ष्य को हासिल करना होगा. हैदराबाद के स्पिन ट्रेक पर भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सामने चौथी पारी में स्पिन गेंदबाजों का सामना करने की चुनौती होगी.

हैदराबाद : इंग्लैंड की दूसरी पारी लंच से ठीक पहले 420 रन के स्कोर पर सिमट गई है. हालांकि, इंग्लैंड ने भारत पर 230 रनों की अहम लीड ले ली है. इंग्लैंड के लिए हीरो दाएं हाथ के स्टार बल्लेबाज ओली पोप रहे, जो अपना दोहरा शतक बनाने से मात्र 4 रनों से चूक गए. पोप ने 196 रनों की पारी खेलकर अपनी टीम को मैच में मजबूत स्थिति में पहुंचा दिया. भारत को अब पहला टेस्ट मैच जीतने के लिए 231 रन चाहिए.

ओली पोप दोहरा शतक बनाने से चूके
इंग्लैंड के लिए संकटमोचन साबित हुए ओली पोप ने 278 गेंद में 21 चौकों की मदद से 196 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली. हालांकि वो दुर्भाग्यवश दोहरा शतक पूरे करने से मात्र 4 रन पहले आउट हो गए. रिवर्स स्वीप शॉट मारने के चक्कर में वो भारत के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह का शिकार बने. बुमराह ने बेहतरीन यॉर्कर पर पोप को क्लीन बोल्ड कर इंग्लैंड की पारी को 420 के स्कोर पर समेट दिया. पोप के अलावा अन्य कोई भी बल्लेबाज 50+ स्कोर बनाने में नाकाम रहा.

बुमराह रहे सबसे सफल भारतीय गेंदबाज
दूसरी पारी में भारत की ओर से सबसे सफल गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह रहे, जिन्होंने 4 विकेट झटके. अश्विन ने भी 3 विकेट अपने नाम किए. वहीं, जडेजा ने 2 भी विकेट चटकाए. अक्षर पटेल को भी 1 सफलता हाथ लगी.

चौथे दिन के पहले सेशन का हाल
इग्लैंड ने चौथे दिन (316/6) के स्कोर से आगे खेलना शुरू किया. भारत की ओर से चौथे दिन की शुरुआत स्टार स्पिनर रविद्र जडेजा ने की. फिर अगला ओवर कराने आए जसप्रीत बुमराह की दूसरी गेंद पर 1 रन लेकर ओली पोप ने अपने 150 रन पूरे किए. इसके साथ ही पोप टेस्ट इतिहास में भारत के खिलाफ दूसरी पारी में 150+ रन बनाने वाले इंग्लैंड के तीसरे बल्लेबाज बन गए.

पोप ने भारतीय गेंदबाजों की जमकर क्लास ली और रेहान अहमद के साथ 74 गेंद में 50 रनों की साझेदारी पूरी की. भारत को स्टार तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह ने दिन की पहली सफलता दिलाई. बुमराह ने रेहान अहमद को 28 रन के निजी स्कोर पर विकेट के पीछे केएस भरत के हाथों कैच आउट कराकर इंग्लैंड का स्कोर (339/7) कर दिया.

भारत ने 88 ओवर की समाप्ति पर नई गेंद ली. जड़ेजा ने नई गेंद से पहला ओवर फेंका. पोप एक बार फिर भाग्यशाली रहे और केएल राहुल ने मोहम्मद सिराज की गेंद पर 186 के निजी स्कोर पर पहली स्लिप पर उनका कैच टपका दिया.

ओली पोप और टॉम हार्टले ने 8वें विकेट के लिए 106 गेंद पर 80 रनों की साझेदारी की. भारत के ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने हार्टले को 34 रन के स्कोर पर क्लीन बोल्ड कर खतरनाक दिख रही इस पार्टनरशिप का अंत किया. इसके बाद जल्द ही फिर रविंद्र जडेजा ने मार्क वुड को बिना खाता खोले आउट कर इंग्लैंड के स्कोर को (420/9) कर दिया.

