एआर रहमान का कारनामा, दिवंगत गायकों की आवाज को AI तकनीक से किया जिंदा, फैंस बोले- वाह गुरु वाह

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

AR Rahman

AR Rahman : हिट म्यूजिशियन ए आर रहमान ने AI की तकनीक से दिवंगत गायकों की आवाज को जिंदा कर रजनीकांत की अपमकिंग फिल्म लाल सलाम के लिए एक गाना तैयार किया है. अब कंपोजर के इस कारनामे की फैंस वाहवाही कर रहे हैं.

हैदराबाद : सुरों के सरताज और दिग्गज म्यूजिशियन एआर रहमान की जितनी तारीफ की जाए उतनी ही कम है. बीते 30 साल से भी ज्यादा समय से अपने म्यूजिक से दुनियाभर के फैंस पर राज कर रहे एआर रहमान ने एक बार फिर ऐसा कारनामा कर दिखाया है, जिसे जानने के बाद आप उनके सजदे में सलाम ठोक देंगे. दरअसल, खुद रहमान ने अपने एक्स अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट साझा किया है. इस पोस्ट में उन्होंने बताया है कि चर्चित AI तकनीक से उन्होंने उन दिग्गज गायकों की आवाज को जिंदा कर दिया है, जो इस दुनिया में नही हैं. रहमान ने यह काम सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की अपकमिंग फिल्म लाल सलाम के लिए किया है.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

रहमान बोले-कोई खतरा नहीं है

एआर रहमान ने बताया है कि उन्होंने गायक बंबा बाक्या और शाहुल हमीद की आवाज को बनाने के लिए AI तकनीक का बखूबी इस्तेमाल किया है. अपने पोस्ट में दिग्गज संगीतकार लिखते हैं, ' ऐसा करने से पहले हमनें इन दिग्गज गायकों के परिवार से अनुमति ली और फिर उन्हें पैमेंट भी की, अगर हम तकनीक का इस्तेमाल लीगल तौर पर करें तो यह गलत नहीं है'. अब जब यह खबर रहमान के फैंस को लगी, तो सोशल मीडिया पर उनके रिएक्शन की बाढ़ आ गई. रहमान के कई फैंस ने जिन्होंने एक बार फिर उन्हें संगीत के बाहुबली का पदवी दी है. कई फैंस ऐसे हैं जो अब इस तकनीक से तैयार हुए गाने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

कब रिलीज होगी लाल सलाम?

बता दें, फिल्म लाल सलाम को रजनीकांत की बेटी ऐश्वर्या रजनीकांत ने डायरेक्ट किया है. फिल्म में रजनीकांत, विष्णु विशाल और विक्रांत लीड रोल में हैं. फिल्म में लिविंगटन, विग्नेश और केएस रविकुमार भी सपोर्टिंग रोल में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म में रजनीकांत के रोल का नाम मोइनुद्दीन भाई है. बता दें, फिल्म 9 फरवरी 2024 को रिलीज होगी.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">
ये भी पढ़ें : 'संघी' कमेंट पर बेटी ऐश्वर्या के बचाव में उतरे 'थलाइवा' रजनीकांत, बोले- उनका इरादा ...


TAGGED:

एआर रहमान एआई संगीतएआर रहमान लाल सलामAR Rahman AI create songAR Rahman and lal salaam

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

ट्रेकिंग के लिए गए युवक-युवती की मौत, पालतू डॉगी की मदद से मिली लाशें, दो दिन तक साथ ही रहा

UCC धार्मिक कुरीतियां खत्म करेगा, लिव इन रिलेशन के बहाने अनैतिक कार्य स्वीकार नहीं- रेखा आर्य

अंतरंग इमेज पर नियंत्रण व सेक्सटॉर्शन से लड़ने के लिए मेटा ने किया ये काम

DU के आईपी महिला कॉलेज के 100 साल पूरे, परवेज मुशर्रफ की मां सहित कई नामी हस्तियों ने की हैं यहां पढ़ाई

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.