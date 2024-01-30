एआर रहमान का कारनामा, दिवंगत गायकों की आवाज को AI तकनीक से किया जिंदा, फैंस बोले- वाह गुरु वाह

हैदराबाद : सुरों के सरताज और दिग्गज म्यूजिशियन एआर रहमान की जितनी तारीफ की जाए उतनी ही कम है. बीते 30 साल से भी ज्यादा समय से अपने म्यूजिक से दुनियाभर के फैंस पर राज कर रहे एआर रहमान ने एक बार फिर ऐसा कारनामा कर दिखाया है, जिसे जानने के बाद आप उनके सजदे में सलाम ठोक देंगे. दरअसल, खुद रहमान ने अपने एक्स अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट साझा किया है. इस पोस्ट में उन्होंने बताया है कि चर्चित AI तकनीक से उन्होंने उन दिग्गज गायकों की आवाज को जिंदा कर दिया है, जो इस दुनिया में नही हैं. रहमान ने यह काम सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की अपकमिंग फिल्म लाल सलाम के लिए किया है.
रहमान बोले-कोई खतरा नहीं है
एआर रहमान ने बताया है कि उन्होंने गायक बंबा बाक्या और शाहुल हमीद की आवाज को बनाने के लिए AI तकनीक का बखूबी इस्तेमाल किया है. अपने पोस्ट में दिग्गज संगीतकार लिखते हैं, ' ऐसा करने से पहले हमनें इन दिग्गज गायकों के परिवार से अनुमति ली और फिर उन्हें पैमेंट भी की, अगर हम तकनीक का इस्तेमाल लीगल तौर पर करें तो यह गलत नहीं है'. अब जब यह खबर रहमान के फैंस को लगी, तो सोशल मीडिया पर उनके रिएक्शन की बाढ़ आ गई. रहमान के कई फैंस ने जिन्होंने एक बार फिर उन्हें संगीत के बाहुबली का पदवी दी है. कई फैंस ऐसे हैं जो अब इस तकनीक से तैयार हुए गाने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.
The mesmerizing voices of Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed in #ThimiriYezhuda from #LalSalaam made possible by @timelessvoicesx AI voice models. 🎼— Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
This marks the first time in the industry that a late legend's voice has been brought back to life.
The mesmerizing voices of Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed in #ThimiriYezhuda from #LalSalaam made possible by @timelessvoicesx AI voice models. 🎼— Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) January 29, 2024
We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia 🙏 https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia 🙏 https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024
कब रिलीज होगी लाल सलाम?
बता दें, फिल्म लाल सलाम को रजनीकांत की बेटी ऐश्वर्या रजनीकांत ने डायरेक्ट किया है. फिल्म में रजनीकांत, विष्णु विशाल और विक्रांत लीड रोल में हैं. फिल्म में लिविंगटन, विग्नेश और केएस रविकुमार भी सपोर्टिंग रोल में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म में रजनीकांत के रोल का नाम मोइनुद्दीन भाई है. बता दें, फिल्म 9 फरवरी 2024 को रिलीज होगी.
|ये भी पढ़ें : 'संघी' कमेंट पर बेटी ऐश्वर्या के बचाव में उतरे 'थलाइवा' रजनीकांत, बोले- उनका इरादा ...