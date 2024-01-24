संरा महासभा अध्यक्ष ने सुरक्षा परिषद में सुधार पर भारत की भागीदारी के लिए उसकी प्रशंसा की

संयुक्त राष्ट्र/नयी दिल्ली : संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के अध्यक्ष डेनिस फ्रांसिस ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में सुधार पर भारत की भागीदारी के लिए उसकी प्रशंसा की और माना कि इस मुद्दे पर प्रगति 'काफी धीमी' रही है. संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के 78वें सत्र के अध्यक्ष फ्रांसिस ने 'पीटीआई-भाषा' को दिए एक विशेष साक्षात्कार में कहा कि खैर, मुझे इस बात की पूरी जानकारी है कि सुरक्षा परिषद सुधार पर अपने जी4 वार्ता समूह के साथ भारत स्पष्ट रूप से दो साल की अवधि के भीतर प्रक्रिया को समाप्त करने पर जोर दे रहा है.
Today in Jaipur 🇮🇳, I visited the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation traditional crafts store, which helps local women artisans gain financial independence by providing them a platform to market & sell their work to a global audience.
Keep up the great work pic.twitter.com/sY1xPXzYFS
फ्रांसिस 22 से 26 जनवरी तक भारत की आधिकारिक यात्रा पर हैं और वह भारत सरकार के नेतृत्व और प्रतिनिधियों के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठकें करेंगे तथा नागरिक समाज, प्रमुख विचार समूहों (थिंक टैंक) के साथ बातचीत करेंगे. साथ ही वह संवहनीयता, बहुपक्षवाद, सुगम्यता और डिजिटल सार्वजनिक बुनियादी ढांचे से संबंधित कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेंगे.
उन्होंने यह स्वीकार किया कि सुधार के मुद्दे पर प्रगति काफी धीमी है. उन्होंने कहा कि आखिरकार अंतरसरकारी वार्ता सदस्य देशों द्वारा संचालित होती है. यह उन पर निर्भर करता है कि वह सुधार प्रक्रिया को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए राजनीतिक इच्छाशक्ति दिखाएं.
Wonderful and memorable experience to visit @UNESCO World Heritage Sites in #Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A great testament of the richness and sophistication of the Indian civilisation. pic.twitter.com/LvwiVfvhMv
फ्रांसिस ने कहा कि मैं इस मामले पर भागीदारी के लिए भारत की प्रशंसा करता हूं. भारत सुरक्षा परिषद में सुधार के लिए कई वर्षों से किए जा रहे प्रयासों में अग्रिम मोर्चे पर रहा है. उसका कहना है कि वह संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में स्थायी सदस्य का हकदार है. भारत ने कहा है कि सुरक्षा परिषद का मौजूदा रूप 21वीं सदी की भू-राजनीतिक वास्तविकताओं को नहीं दर्शाता है.