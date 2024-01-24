संरा महासभा अध्यक्ष ने सुरक्षा परिषद में सुधार पर भारत की भागीदारी के लिए उसकी प्रशंसा की

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

Etv Bharat

India Security Council Reform : संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के अध्यक्ष डेनिस फ्रांसिस ने कहा कि सुरक्षा परिषद में सुधार के संबंध में भारत की भागीदारी महत्वपूर्ण है. उन्होंने कहा कि यह जरूर है कि परिषद में सुधार की प्रक्रिया बहुत धीमी है.

संयुक्त राष्ट्र/नयी दिल्ली : संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के अध्यक्ष डेनिस फ्रांसिस ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में सुधार पर भारत की भागीदारी के लिए उसकी प्रशंसा की और माना कि इस मुद्दे पर प्रगति 'काफी धीमी' रही है. संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के 78वें सत्र के अध्यक्ष फ्रांसिस ने 'पीटीआई-भाषा' को दिए एक विशेष साक्षात्कार में कहा कि खैर, मुझे इस बात की पूरी जानकारी है कि सुरक्षा परिषद सुधार पर अपने जी4 वार्ता समूह के साथ भारत स्पष्ट रूप से दो साल की अवधि के भीतर प्रक्रिया को समाप्त करने पर जोर दे रहा है.

  • Women empowering Women!

    Today in Jaipur 🇮🇳, I visited the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation traditional crafts store, which helps local women artisans gain financial independence by providing them a platform to market & sell their work to a global audience.

    Keep up the great work pic.twitter.com/sY1xPXzYFS

    — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

फ्रांसिस 22 से 26 जनवरी तक भारत की आधिकारिक यात्रा पर हैं और वह भारत सरकार के नेतृत्व और प्रतिनिधियों के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठकें करेंगे तथा नागरिक समाज, प्रमुख विचार समूहों (थिंक टैंक) के साथ बातचीत करेंगे. साथ ही वह संवहनीयता, बहुपक्षवाद, सुगम्यता और डिजिटल सार्वजनिक बुनियादी ढांचे से संबंधित कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेंगे.

उन्होंने यह स्वीकार किया कि सुधार के मुद्दे पर प्रगति काफी धीमी है. उन्होंने कहा कि आखिरकार अंतरसरकारी वार्ता सदस्य देशों द्वारा संचालित होती है. यह उन पर निर्भर करता है कि वह सुधार प्रक्रिया को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए राजनीतिक इच्छाशक्ति दिखाएं.

  • Incredible India! 🇮🇳

    Wonderful and memorable experience to visit @UNESCO World Heritage Sites in #Jaipur, Rajasthan.

    A great testament of the richness and sophistication of the Indian civilisation. pic.twitter.com/LvwiVfvhMv

    — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

फ्रांसिस ने कहा कि मैं इस मामले पर भागीदारी के लिए भारत की प्रशंसा करता हूं. भारत सुरक्षा परिषद में सुधार के लिए कई वर्षों से किए जा रहे प्रयासों में अग्रिम मोर्चे पर रहा है. उसका कहना है कि वह संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में स्थायी सदस्य का हकदार है. भारत ने कहा है कि सुरक्षा परिषद का मौजूदा रूप 21वीं सदी की भू-राजनीतिक वास्तविकताओं को नहीं दर्शाता है.

ये भी पढ़ें

TAGGED:

UN General Assembly PresidentIndia Security Council ReformUN General Assembly Presidentसुरक्षा परिषद में भारत की भागीदारी

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

ट्रेकिंग के लिए गए युवक-युवती की मौत, पालतू डॉगी की मदद से मिली लाशें, दो दिन तक साथ ही रहा

UCC धार्मिक कुरीतियां खत्म करेगा, लिव इन रिलेशन के बहाने अनैतिक कार्य स्वीकार नहीं- रेखा आर्य

अंतरंग इमेज पर नियंत्रण व सेक्सटॉर्शन से लड़ने के लिए मेटा ने किया ये काम

DU के आईपी महिला कॉलेज के 100 साल पूरे, परवेज मुशर्रफ की मां सहित कई नामी हस्तियों ने की हैं यहां पढ़ाई

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.