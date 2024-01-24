जानें, आज के ही दिन क्यों मनाया जाता है राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस

National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day : 24 जनवरी 1966 को इंदिरा गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ ली थी. वैश्विक स्तर पर अपनी राजनीति, कूटनीति का लोहा मनवाने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी के योगदान को याद करने और सम्मान देने के लिए हर साल 24 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है. पढ़ें पूरी खबर..

हैदराबाद : लड़कियों को सशक्त बनाने और समाज में उनके सामने आने वाले मुद्दों से निपटने के महत्व के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए हर साल 24 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस मनाया जाता है. सरकार ने 24 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस घोषित किया, जो पूर्व प्रधान मंत्री इंदिरा के शपथ ग्रहण की तारीख है. इंदिरा देश में इस पद पर आसीन होने वाली पहली महिला थीं. यह लड़कियों के अधिकारों और अवसरों का समर्थन करते हुए उनकी ताकत, दृढ़ता और क्षमता का सम्मान करने का दिन है. शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य देखभाल के मामले में समान अवसर, पोषण और अन्य क्षेत्र ऐसे अधिकार हैं जिनका आनंद हर बच्चे, पुरुष या महिला, को मिलता है. राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस के माध्यम से, सरकार भारत में लड़कियों को समान अवसर प्रदान करना और उनका समर्थन करना चाहती है.

2008 में पीएम डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह के कार्यकाल में महिला विकास मंत्रालय की ओर से राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस मनाने का निर्णय किया गया. राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस का आयोजन का उद्देश्य लड़कियों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाकर समाज के मुख्य धारा में शामिल करना है. बता दें कि इंदिरा गांधी भारत के पहले प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू की बेटी थीं. वह भारत की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री थीं, जो इस पद पर 3 बार रहीं. इनका जन्म 19 नवंबर 1917 को हुआ था. 31 अक्टूबर 1984 को पीएम पद पर रहते हुए उनकी हत्या कर दी गई थी.

इंदिरा गांधी की शिक्षा

  1. इकोले नौवेल्ले. बेक्स (स्विट्जरलैंड)
  2. इलोले इंटरनेशन, जिनेवा
  3. प्यूपिल्स ओन स्कूल, बंबई
  4. बैंडमिंटन स्कूल, ब्रिस्टल
  5. विश्व भारती, शांति निकेतन
  6. मसरविले कॉलेज, ऑक्सफोर्ड
  7. विश्व के कई विश्व विद्यालयों से डॉक्टरेट की मानद उपाधि से सम्मानित
  8. कोलंबिया विश्वविद्यालय से विशेष योग्यता प्रमाण पत्र

इंदिरा गांधी के जीवन के महत्वपूर्ण पल

  1. 26 मार्च 1942 को इंदिरा गांधी, फिरोज गांधी से विवाह बंधन में बंध गईं.
  2. 1955 में कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति और केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की सदस्य चुनी बनीं,
  3. 1956 में अखिल भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस की अध्यक्ष चुनी गईं.
  4. 1956 में अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमिटी की महिला प्रकोष्ठ की अध्यक्ष चुनीं गई.
  5. 1958 में कांग्रेस संसदीय बोर्ड की सदस्य बनीं.
  6. 1959-1960 तक कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रहीं.
  7. 1978 में उन्होंने फिर से कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बनीं.

प्रधानमंत्री सहित कई पदों महत्वपूर्ण पदों को संभाला

  1. 1966-1964 तक भारत सरकार में सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री के पद पर रहीं.
  2. जनवरी 1966 से मार्च 1977 तक भारत की प्रधानमंत्री रहीं.
  3. सितंबर 1967 से मार्च 1977 तक उन्होंने परमाणु उर्जी मंत्री के दायित्वों को संभाला.
  4. 5 सितंबर 1967- 14 फरवरी 1969 तक इंदिरा गांधी ने विदेश मंत्री (अतिरिक्त प्रभार) के पद पर काम किया.
  5. इसके अलावा उन्होंने अलग-अलग समय में गृह मंत्री और आंतरिक्ष मामले के मंत्रालय को संभाला.
  6. 14 जनवरी 1980 में फिर से भारत की प्रधानमंत्री बनीं.
  7. अगस्त 1964- फरवरी 1967 तक इंदिरा गांधी राज्य सभा की सदस्य रहीं.
  8. वह चौथे, 5वें और छटे सत्र में लोक सभा की सदस्य रहीं.
  9. 1980 में आयोजित 7वीं लोक सभा वें उत्तर-प्रदेश के रायबरेली और आंध्र प्रदेश के मेडक लोक सभा से निर्वाचित हुईं.
  10. इस दौरान उन्होंने रायबरेली को छोड़कर मेडक सीट से प्रतिनिधित्व करने का निर्णय लिया.
  11. इसके बाद 2 बार 1967-77 और जनवरी 1980 में कांग्रेस संसदीय दल के रूप में चुनीं गई.

महत्वपूर्ण सम्मान

भारत की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी सफल राजनीतिज्ञों में से एक थीं. उनकी राजनीतिक और कूटनीतिक फैसलों के कई उदाहरण हैं. पाकिस्तान के एक हिस्से को तोड़कर अलग राष्ट्र बांग्लादेश बनाने में उन्होंने महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाया. फ्रांस की जनमत संस्था की ओर से 1967 और 1968 में लोक प्रिय महिला चुना गया था. वहीं 1971 में अमेरिका के विशेष गैलप जनमत सर्वेक्षण में उन्हें दुनिया के लोकप्रिय महिला के रूप में चुना गया था.

  1. 1953 में अमेरिकी की ओर मदर पुरस्कार
  2. 1953 में इटली की ओर से इटली की ओर से इसाबेला डी एस्टे पुरस्कार
  3. 1953 में येल यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से होलैंड मेमोरियल पुरस्कार
  4. 1972 में भारत रत्न पुरस्कार
  5. 1972 में बांग्लादेश की स्वतंत्रता में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान के लिए मैक्सिन अकादमी पुरस्कार
  6. 1973 में एफएओ की ओर से दूसरा वार्षिक पदक
  7. 1976 में नागरी प्रचारिणी सभा की ओर से साहित्य वाचस्पति पुरस्कार

ये भी पढ़ें- Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary: हाथी पर बैठकर बेलछी गांव पहुंचीं थीं इंदिरा गांधी, नरसंहार में जिंदा जला दिए गए थे 11 दलित

