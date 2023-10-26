Lewiston Maine Shootings : અમેરિકાના લેવિસ્ટનમાં અંધાધૂંધ ગોળીબાર, 10થી વધુ લોકોના મોત
Published: Oct 26, 2023, 7:51 AM
વોશિંગ્ટનઃ અમેરિકામાં ફરી એકવાર ફાયરિંગની ઘટના સામે આવી છે. મળતી માહિતી મુજબ બુધવારે લેવિસ્ટનમાં ફાયરિંગની જાણ થઈ હતી. આ ફાયરિંગમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 10થી વધુ લોકોના મોત થયા છે. ડઝનેક લોકો ઘાયલ થયા છે. આમાંના કેટલાક ઘાયલોની હાલત અત્યંત નાજુક હોવાનું કહેવાય છે. અમેરિકન પોલીસના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, એક શાર્પશૂટરે આ ઘટનાને અંજામ આપ્યો છે.
BREAKING: At least 10 people are dead after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine, and the number is expected to rise, two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press. https://t.co/6pXcMqOR14— The Associated Press (@AP) October 26, 2023
10થી વધું લોકોના મોત : તમને જણાવી દઈએ કે, અમેરિકામાં ફાયરિંગની ઘટના નવી નથી. આ પહેલા પણ ફાયરિંગની અનેક ઘટનાઓ સામે આવી ચુકી છે. એન્ડોસ્કોગિન કાઉન્ટી શેરિફ ઓફિસએ પણ હુમલાખોરનો ફોટો સોશિયલ મીડિયા 'X' પર પોસ્ટ કર્યો છે. આ ફોટોમાં હુમલાખોર હાથમાં હથિયાર પકડેલો જોવા મળે છે. તે જ સમયે, ગુનો કર્યા પછી, આ હુમલાખોર ક્યાંક ફરાર થઈ ગયો છે.
BREAKING: Police say there’s an active shooter in Lewiston, Maine, and they are investigating at multiple scenes. The sheriff’s office said the suspect is still at large. https://t.co/MBhQdpOTaU— The Associated Press (@AP) October 26, 2023
અપડેટ ચાલું છે...