Gadar 2 Twitter Review: 'ગદર 2'એ દર્શકોને કર્યા નિરાશ, ભોજપૂરી ટાઈપની ફિલ્મ કહી
Published: 35 minutes ago
મુંબઈ: સની દેઓલ અને અમિષા પટેલ અભિનીત ફિલ્મ 'ગદર 2' આખા ભરતમાં લોકપ્રિય છે. તારીખ 11 ઓગસ્ટના રોજ વિશ્વભરમાં રિલીઝ થઈ ગઈ છે. દેશભરમાં આ ફિલ્મને લઈને ઘણો ક્રેઝ છે. આખરે ચાહકો ફિલ્મના રિલીઝની રાહ જોઈને બેઠા હતા તે રાહ હવે પુરી થઈ ગઈ છે. 22 વર્ષ પછી સની દેઓલ ફરી એક વાર તારા સિંહના અવતારમાં પાછા ફર્યા છે. ચાહકોમાં 'ગદર 2' ફિલ્મને લઈ ઘણો હોબાળો થઈ ગયો છે. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ફિલ્મ 'ગદર 2' અંગે લોકોના રિવ્યુ આવી રહ્યા છે.
'ગદર 2'એ એડવાન્સ બુકિંગમાં બાજી મારી: કેટલાક લોકો જોરદાર ફિલ્મ કહી રહ્યા છે, તો કેટલાક લોકો ભોજપુરી ટાઈપ ફિલ્મ કહી રહ્યાં છે. તો ચાલો 22 વર્ષ પછી સની દેઓલ તારા સિંહની ભૂમિકા સાથે દર્શકો પર કેટલો પ્રભાવ પાડે છે તેના પર એક નજર કરીએ. અનિલ શર્મા દ્વારા દિગ્દર્શિત ફિલ્મે એડવાન્સ બુકિંગમાં ગભરાટ પેદા કર્યો હતો. એડવાન્સ બુકિંગમાં ફિલ્મની 2 લાખથી પણ વધુ ટિકિટો વેચાઈ છે. આ ફિલ્મમાં સની દેઓલ 22 વર્ષ પછી તારા સિંહની ભૂમિકામાં કેવો જાદુ કરે છે તે જોવાનું રહ્યું. અમીષા પટેલ એ સકીનાના રોલમાં જ્યારે ઉત્કર્ષ એ શર્મા તારા સિંહના પુત્ર જીતાના રોલમાં જોવા મળે છે. ઘણા ચાહકોને આ ફિલ્મ પસંદ આવી રહી છે. તો, ઘણા લોકો તેને ભોજપુરી પ્રકારની ફિલ્મ કહેવામાં પાછા હટ્યા નથી.
ગદર 2 ફિલ્મ કેવી લાગી તે અંગે દર્શકોની પ્રતિક્રિયા જુઓ:
#OneWordReview#Gadar2: UNBEARABLE— Tarun Adarsh (@tarunadarsh) August 10, 2023
Rating: ⭐️ ½
Expected so much from this collaboration [ #SunnyDeol and director #AnilSharma ] POOR DIRECTION & PERFORMANCES.
Sadly, the flawed writing - especially the second hour - takes the film downhill... EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/ZFYZThcSJY
#OnewordReview#Gadar2 : DISAPPOINTS.— suny deol fan (@Subrat50807545) August 10, 2023
Rating : ⭐1/2#SunnyDeol comeback vehicle #Gadar2 runs out of fuel midway...Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]... Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totally pic.twitter.com/Yschx7GD4x
Heavily Backdated movie with the 90s feel, Action,Emotion,Performances all out of limits 1* This movie is a joke. An Absolute joke. Launching of #UtkarshSharma failed once again.— Manas. (@Not_Thatt_guy) August 10, 2023
Sunny Deol's scenes are very less,the visuals are terrible. dialogues are good #Gadar2 #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/0EtiitjC2c
Just now watched film #Gadar2 at Singapore, censor board office and its full time pain in the ass. It’s worst film of 2023. It looks like 90s film not 2023. We give 1* to this crap.— BollywoodKiNews (@BollywoodKiNews) August 10, 2023
🌟🌟🌟🌟#Gadar2 is the MASSIEST film from Bollywood in the last 10 Years.— Tara Singh (@TaraSingh2001) August 10, 2023
Mind Blowing ACTION SEQUENCES.
SUNNY DEOL is the SOUL of this film.
Look out for his Entry Scene, Pre Interval Action and Interval Block.
Climax will blow your mind!!
My Good Ness What a Return… pic.twitter.com/TrGhO8vZns
OMG 2 સાથે જોરદાર ટક્કર: સની દેઓલની ફિલ્મ 'ગદર 2'એ અક્ષય કુમારની ફિલ્મ 'OMG 2' કરતા આગળ જશે તેમાં કોઈ શંકા નથી. શરુઆતથી જ 'ગદર 2' પ્રત્યે એવું કહેવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે, 30 થી 35 કરોડનો બિઝનેસ કરશે. જ્યારે ફિલ્મ 'OMG 2' એ 7 થી 9 કરોડની કમાણી કરશે, તેવી સંભાવના છે. હવે જોવાનું રહેશે કે, આ સપ્તાહના અંતમાં બંન્ને ફિલ્મ કેટલી કમાલ કરે છે.