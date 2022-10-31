જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરમાં ઘૂસણખોરીનું કાવતરું નિષ્ફળ, પાકિસ્તાની આતંકવાદીને ઠાર માર્યો
Published on: 7 minutes ago
જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર: કેરન સેક્ટરમાં ઘૂસણખોરીના કાવતરાને (Conspiracy to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir) નિષ્ફળ બનાવતા સુરક્ષા દળોએ સોમવારે એક પાકિસ્તાની આતંકવાદીને ઠાર માર્યો (Pakistani terrorist killed) હતો. કાશ્મીર ઝોન પોલીસે ટ્વિટ કર્યું, 'કુપવાડા જિલ્લાના કેરન સેક્ટરમાં સેનાએ એક પાકિસ્તાની ઘૂસણખોરને મારી નાખ્યો છે.' પોલીસે જણાવ્યું કે આ વિસ્તારમાં સર્ચ ઓપરેશન ચાલુ છે અને વધુ વિગતોની રાહ જોવાઈ રહી છે.
One #Pakistani #terrorist/infiltrator got #neutralised by Army in Keran Sector (Jumagund area) in #Kupwara district. Search ops in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 31, 2022
