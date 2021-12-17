અમે ભાજપ સાથે ચૂંટણી લડીશું અને જીતીશું: કેપ્ટન અમરિંદર
Published on: 7 minutes ago
- સીટ વહેંચણી અને અન્ય બાબતો યોગ્ય સમયે નક્કી કરવામાં આવશે
- કેપ્ટન અને ભાજપ પંજાબમાં મળીને ચૂંટણી લડશે તે નક્કી છેઃ ગજેન્દ્ર શેખાવત
- સીટ વહેંચણીનો માપદંડ જીતવાની ક્ષમતા હશે: અમરિન્દર
- એક કલાક કરતા વધુ સમય સુધી મીટીંગ ચાલી
Met union minister & @BJP4India incharge for Punjab, Shri @gssjodhpur in New Delhi today to chalk out future course of action ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. We have formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/cgqAcpW2MW— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 17, 2021
