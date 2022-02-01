Union Budget 2022 Update:કેન્દ્રીય નાણા પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણે સંસદમાં Union Budget 2022ની જાહેરાત કરી
Union Budget 2022 Update:કેન્દ્રીય નાણા પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણે સંસદમાં Union Budget 2022ની જાહેરાત કરી
11:02 February 01
કેન્દ્રીય નાણા પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણે સંસદમાં Union Budget 2022ની જાહેરાત કરી
Union Cabinet approves the #Budget2022; the meeting underway at the Parliament has now concluded. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget shortly. pic.twitter.com/jpHptTfhz0— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
કેન્દ્રીય નાણા પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણે સંસદમાં Union Budget 2022ની જાહેરાત કરી
10:37 February 01
કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ ટૂંક સમયમાં બજેટ રજૂ કરશે
- કેન્દ્રીય કેબિનેટે Budget 2022ને મંજૂરી આપી
- સંસદમાં ચાલી રહેલી બેઠક હવે પૂરી થઈ ગઈ છે
- કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ ટૂંક સમયમાં બજેટ રજૂ કરશે
10:35 February 01
સંસદમાં કેબિનેટની બેઠક પૂર્ણ થઈ ગઈ છે
#UPDATE | The cabinet meeting at the Parliament has now concluded.#UnionBudget— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
- સંસદમાં કેબિનેટની બેઠક હવે પૂરી થઈ ગઈ છે
10:25 February 01
વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી કેન્દ્રીય કેબિનેટની બેઠક માટે પહોંચ્યા
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the union cabinet meeting. #UnionBudget2022 will be presented in the Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/IodLV1wGAX— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
- વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી કેન્દ્રીય કેબિનેટની બેઠક માટે પહોંચ્યા
- આજે સંસદમાં Union Budget 2022 રજૂ કરવામાં આવશે
10:11 February 01
સંરક્ષણ પ્રધાન, કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહ પ્રધાન સહિતના લોકો કેન્દ્રીય કેબિનેટની બેઠક માટે સંસદમાં પહોંચ્યા
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and others arrive at the Parliament for the union cabinet meeting ahead of the presenting of the #Budget pic.twitter.com/GtUEvt7gmo— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
- સંરક્ષણ પ્રધાન રાજનાથ સિંહ, કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહ પ્રધાન અમિત શાહ, રેલ્વે, સંચાર અને IT પ્રધાન અશ્વિની વૈષ્ણવ, સંસદીય બાબતોના પ્રધાન પ્રહલાદ જોશી અને અન્ય લોકો બજેટ રજૂ કરતા પહેલા કેન્દ્રીય કેબિનેટની બેઠક માટે સંસદમાં પહોંચ્યા
09:57 February 01
કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ સંસદ પહોંચ્યા
Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament. She will present the #UnionBudget2022 today. pic.twitter.com/2clpUnZMlw— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
- કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ સંસદ પહોંચ્યા
- તે આજે Union Budget 2022 રજૂ કરશે
09:44 February 01
કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણે બજેટ 2022-23 રજૂ કરતા પહેલા રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2022-23. pic.twitter.com/7JNZt3rOPj— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
- કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણે બજેટ 2022-23 રજૂ કરતા પહેલા રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી
- તેમણે રાજ્ય નાણાં પ્રધાનો, ડો. ભગવત કિશનરાવ કરાડ, પંકજ ચૌધરી અને નાણાં મંત્રાલયના વરિષ્ઠ અધિકારીઓ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી
09:26 February 01
કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન સવારે 11 વાગ્યે સંસદમાં કેન્દ્રીય બજેટ 2022-2023 રજૂ કરશે
-
Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance.— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
She will present and read out the #Budget2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. pic.twitter.com/Z3xgSvTXtW
કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ સવારે 11 વાગ્યે સંસદમાં કેન્દ્રીય બજેટ 2022-2023 રજૂ કરશે
09:12 February 01
કેન્દ્રીય બજેટ 2022 પહેલા નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવન પહોંચ્યા
Delhi | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, ahead of Union Budget 2022. pic.twitter.com/eHdHykCaKO— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
કેન્દ્રીય બજેટ 2022 પહેલા નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવન પહોંચ્યા
09:06 February 01
નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ સંસદમાં પરંપરાગત 'બહી ખાતા'ને બદલે ટેબ દ્વારા બજેટ 2022 રજૂ કરશે અને વાંચશે
- કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણે નાણા મંત્રાલયમાંથી નીકળી ગયાં છે
- તેણી સંસદમાં પરંપરાગત 'બહી ખાતા'ને બદલે ટેબ દ્વારા બજેટ 2022 રજૂ કરશે અને વાંચશે
09:01 February 01
કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ નાણા મંત્રાલય પહોંચ્યા
Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance. She will present the #Budget2022 today in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/caWX7MVQbd— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
- કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ નાણા મંત્રાલય પહોંચ્યા
- તે આજે સંસદમાં Budget 2022 રજૂ કરશે
08:27 February 01
નાણાં રાજ્ય પ્રધાન પંકજ ચૌધરીએ બજેટને લઈને આપ્યું નિવેદન
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will be benefiting everyone...All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/dTPAkNBfU8— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
- નાણાં રાજ્ય પ્રધાન પંકજ ચૌધરી અને ભાગવત કરાડ નાણાં મંત્રાલય પહોંચ્યા
- નાણાં રાજ્ય પ્રધાન પંકજ ચૌધરીએ બજેટને લઈને આપ્યું નિવેદન
- નાણા પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ આજે સંસદમાં બજેટ 2022 રજૂ કરશે
- નાણામંત્રી નિર્મલા સીતારમણ દરેક ક્ષેત્રની જરૂરિયાતોને અનુરૂપ એક સમાવિષ્ટ બજેટ રજૂ કરશે, તેનાથી દરેકને ફાયદો થશે
- તમામ ક્ષેત્રો (ખેડૂતો સહિત)ને આજના બજેટમાંથી અપેક્ષાઓ હોવી જોઈએ
06:57 February 01
Union Budget 2022 Update: નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સિતારમણ દ્વારા કેન્દ્રીય બજેટ 2022 કરાશે રજૂ
- કેન્દ્રીય નાણાં પ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ સંસદમાં નાણાકીય વર્ષ 2022-23 માટે કેન્દ્રીય બજેટ રજૂ કરશે
- આજે સવારે 11 વાગ્યે રજૂ થનારૂ બજેટ ગત વર્ષની જેમ પેપરલેસ હશે
- સરકાર આ સામાન્ય બજેટમાં GDP વૃદ્ધિને વેગ આપવા અને ઈન્ફ્રાસ્ટ્રક્ચરને મજબૂત કરવાના પગલાંની જાહેરાત કરે તેવી અપેક્ષા છે
- આ વખતે આવકવેરાની પ્રસ્તાઓમાં ફેરફારની અપેક્ષા છે, કારણ કે 2014 બાદ આવકવેરાના સ્લેબમાં કોઈ ફેરફાર કરવામાં આવ્યો નથી
- કેટલાક વિશ્લેષકોનું માનવું છે કે, નાણા પ્રધાન કરદાતાઓને થોડી રાહતની જાહેરાત કરી શકે છે
- આવકવેરાની હાલની મૂળભૂત મર્યાદા 2.5 લાખ રૂપિયાથી વધારીને 3 લાખ રૂપિયા કરવામાં આવી શકે છે
- વરિષ્ઠ નાગરિકો માટે તેને વધારીને 3.5 લાખ રૂપિયા કરી શકે છે
- અન્ય સ્લેબમાં પણ બદલાવ થઈ શકે છે