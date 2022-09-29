પુણે એરફોર્સ સ્ટેશન પર બન્યો 3D પ્રિન્ટેડ રનવે કંટ્રોલર હટ
Published on: 28 minutes ago
પુણે: પુણે એરફોર્સ સ્ટેશન (Pune Air Force Station) પર મિલિટરી એન્જિનિયરિંગ સર્વિસિસ દ્વારા 30 દિવસમાં તેના પ્રકારની પ્રથમ 3D પ્રિન્ટેડ રનવે કંટ્રોલર હટનું (3D printed runway controller hut) નિર્માણ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ભારતીય સેનાના એન્જિનિયર-ઈન-ચીફ લેફ્ટનન્ટ જનરલ હરપાલ સિંહે ગઈકાલે ઈમારતનું નિરીક્ષણ કર્યું હતું.
A first-of-its-kind 3D printed, runway controller hut has been constructed at Pune Airforce station by the Military Engineering Services within 30 days. The building was inspected by Indian Army’s Engineer-in-chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Eztf5BFFAB— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
